Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game – January 3 Published 5:25 am Friday, January 3, 2025

The Nashville Predators, featuring Ryan O’Reilly, face the Vancouver Canucks on Friday, January 3, 2025 at 10:00 PM ET. Prop bets for O’Reilly are available, and so is some information to help you make the right decisions.

O’Reilly Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -120, Under: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -120, Under: -110) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +150, Under: -198)

Predators vs. Canucks Game Info

Game Day: Friday, January 3, 2025

Friday, January 3, 2025 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

O’Reilly Prop Insights

O’Reilly has averaged 17:32 of ice time, with a plus-minus of -16.

O’Reilly has 22 points overall, with at least one point in 19 different games.

On the power play, O’Reilly has accumulated four goals and three assists.

O’Reilly averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.5%.

In 18 of the 35 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.

Through 35 games, he has 22 points, with two multi-point games.

Canucks Defensive Insights

The Canucks have conceded 117 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 17th in league play in goals against.

The team has the 15th-ranked goal differential in the league at -2.

The Canucks have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 27.6 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

O’Reilly vs. Canucks

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 35 Games 1 22 Points 1 9 Goals 0 13 Assists 1

