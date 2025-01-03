Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game – January 3

Published 5:25 am Friday, January 3, 2025

By Data Skrive

Ryan O'Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game - January 3

The Nashville Predators, featuring Ryan O’Reilly, face the Vancouver Canucks on Friday, January 3, 2025 at 10:00 PM ET. Prop bets for O’Reilly are available, and so is some information to help you make the right decisions.

O’Reilly Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -120, Under: -110)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +150, Under: -198)

Bet on Ryan O’Reilly props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Canucks Game Info

O’Reilly Prop Insights

  • O’Reilly has averaged 17:32 of ice time, with a plus-minus of -16.
  • O’Reilly has 22 points overall, with at least one point in 19 different games.
  • On the power play, O’Reilly has accumulated four goals and three assists.
  • O’Reilly averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.5%.
  • In 18 of the 35 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.
  • Through 35 games, he has 22 points, with two multi-point games.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on O’Reilly props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Canucks Defensive Insights

  • The Canucks have conceded 117 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 17th in league play in goals against.
  • The team has the 15th-ranked goal differential in the league at -2.
  • The Canucks have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 27.6 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

O’Reilly vs. Canucks

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Vancouver
35 Games 1
22 Points 1
9 Goals 0
13 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id:

More Player Props

Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game - January 3

Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game – January 3

Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game - January 3

Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game – January 3

Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game - January 3

Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game – January 3

Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game - January 3

Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game – January 3

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • newsletter signup