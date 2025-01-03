Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game – January 3
Published 5:25 am Friday, January 3, 2025
The Nashville Predators, featuring Ryan O’Reilly, face the Vancouver Canucks on Friday, January 3, 2025 at 10:00 PM ET. Prop bets for O’Reilly are available, and so is some information to help you make the right decisions.
O’Reilly Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -120, Under: -110)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +150, Under: -198)
Bet on Ryan O’Reilly props with BetMGM!
Predators vs. Canucks Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, January 3, 2025
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
O’Reilly Prop Insights
- O’Reilly has averaged 17:32 of ice time, with a plus-minus of -16.
- O’Reilly has 22 points overall, with at least one point in 19 different games.
- On the power play, O’Reilly has accumulated four goals and three assists.
- O’Reilly averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.5%.
- In 18 of the 35 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.
- Through 35 games, he has 22 points, with two multi-point games.
Email newsletter signup
Bet on O’Reilly props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!
Canucks Defensive Insights
- The Canucks have conceded 117 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 17th in league play in goals against.
- The team has the 15th-ranked goal differential in the league at -2.
- The Canucks have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 27.6 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on ESPN+!
O’Reilly vs. Canucks
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Vancouver
|35
|Games
|1
|22
|Points
|1
|9
|Goals
|0
|13
|Assists
|1
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
id: