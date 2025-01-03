Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game – January 3

Published 5:25 am Friday, January 3, 2025

By Data Skrive

Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game - January 3

The Nashville Predators, including Steven Stamkos, play the Vancouver Canucks on Friday at 10:00 PM ET, at Rogers Arena. Prop bets for Stamkos are available, and so is some information to help you make the right calls.

Stamkos Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -142, Under: +110)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +165, Under: -218)

Bet on Steven Stamkos props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Canucks Game Info

Stamkos Prop Insights

  • In 38 games, Stamkos has a plus-minus of -13, and is averaging 18:13 on the ice.
  • Stamkos has 23 points overall, accumulating at least one point in 18 different games.
  • Stamkos has picked up seven goals and five assists on the power play.
  • He takes 2.2 shots per game, and converts 12.9% of them.
  • He has gone over his points prop bet in 18 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 38 opportunities).
  • In 38 games played this season, he has put up 23 points, with five multi-point games.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on Stamkos props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Canucks Defensive Insights

  • The Canucks have given up 117 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 17th in NHL action in goals against.
  • With a goal differential of -2, the team is 15th in the league.
  • The Canucks have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 27.6 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

Stamkos vs. Canucks

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Vancouver
38 Games 1
23 Points 2
11 Goals 2
12 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id:

More Player Props

Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game - January 3

Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game – January 3

Ryan O'Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game - January 3

Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game – January 3

Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game - January 3

Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game – January 3

Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game - January 3

Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game – January 3

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • newsletter signup