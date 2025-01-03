Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game – January 3 Published 5:25 am Friday, January 3, 2025

The Nashville Predators, including Steven Stamkos, play the Vancouver Canucks on Friday at 10:00 PM ET, at Rogers Arena. Prop bets for Stamkos are available, and so is some information to help you make the right calls.

Stamkos Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -142, Under: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -142, Under: +110) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +165, Under: -218)

Predators vs. Canucks Game Info

Game Day: Friday, January 3, 2025

Friday, January 3, 2025 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Stamkos Prop Insights

In 38 games, Stamkos has a plus-minus of -13, and is averaging 18:13 on the ice.

Stamkos has 23 points overall, accumulating at least one point in 18 different games.

Stamkos has picked up seven goals and five assists on the power play.

He takes 2.2 shots per game, and converts 12.9% of them.

He has gone over his points prop bet in 18 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 38 opportunities).

In 38 games played this season, he has put up 23 points, with five multi-point games.

Canucks Defensive Insights

The Canucks have given up 117 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 17th in NHL action in goals against.

With a goal differential of -2, the team is 15th in the league.

The Canucks have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 27.6 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Stamkos vs. Canucks

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 38 Games 1 23 Points 2 11 Goals 2 12 Assists 0

