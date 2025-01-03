Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game – January 3
Published 5:25 am Friday, January 3, 2025
The Nashville Predators, including Steven Stamkos, play the Vancouver Canucks on Friday at 10:00 PM ET, at Rogers Arena. Prop bets for Stamkos are available, and so is some information to help you make the right calls.
Stamkos Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -142, Under: +110)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +165, Under: -218)
Predators vs. Canucks Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, January 3, 2025
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Stamkos Prop Insights
- In 38 games, Stamkos has a plus-minus of -13, and is averaging 18:13 on the ice.
- Stamkos has 23 points overall, accumulating at least one point in 18 different games.
- Stamkos has picked up seven goals and five assists on the power play.
- He takes 2.2 shots per game, and converts 12.9% of them.
- He has gone over his points prop bet in 18 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 38 opportunities).
- In 38 games played this season, he has put up 23 points, with five multi-point games.
Canucks Defensive Insights
- The Canucks have given up 117 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 17th in NHL action in goals against.
- With a goal differential of -2, the team is 15th in the league.
- The Canucks have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 27.6 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.
Stamkos vs. Canucks
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Vancouver
|38
|Games
|1
|23
|Points
|2
|11
|Goals
|2
|12
|Assists
|0
