Tennessee vs. Arkansas Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total – January 4 Published 1:23 pm Friday, January 3, 2025

Saturday’s game features the No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers (13-0, 0-0 SEC) and the No. 23 Arkansas Razorbacks (11-2, 0-0 SEC) facing off at Thompson-Boling Arena (on January 4) at 1:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 76-66 victory for Tennessee.

According to our computer prediction, Arkansas is projected to cover the point spread (11.5) versus Tennessee. The two sides are expected to eclipse the 141.5 total.

Tennessee vs. Arkansas Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 4, 2025

Saturday, January 4, 2025 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena

Thompson-Boling Arena Line: Tennessee -11.5

Tennessee -11.5 Point total: 141.5

141.5 Moneyline (to win): Tennessee -847, Arkansas +570

Tennessee vs. Arkansas Score Prediction

Prediction:

Tennessee 76, Arkansas 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Tennessee vs. Arkansas

Pick ATS: Arkansas (+11.5)

Arkansas (+11.5) Pick OU: Over (141.5)

Tennessee is 9-4-0 against the spread this season compared to Arkansas’ 5-8-0 ATS record. The Volunteers are 5-8-0 and the Razorbacks are 6-7-0 in terms of hitting the over. The teams score 162.6 points per game, 21.1 more points than this matchup’s total. In the past 10 contests, Tennessee has a 7-3 record against the spread while going 10-0 overall. Arkansas has gone 3-7 against the spread and 9-1 overall in its last 10 matches.

Tennessee Performance Insights

The Volunteers outscore opponents by 23.9 points per game (scoring 80.1 points per game to rank 84th in college basketball while giving up 56.2 per contest to rank second in college basketball) and have a +310 scoring differential overall.

Tennessee wins the rebound battle by 10.7 boards on average. It records 36 rebounds per game, which ranks 51st in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 25.3 per outing.

Tennessee connects on 2.2 more threes per game than the opposition, 8.8 (105th in college basketball) compared to its opponents’ 6.6.

The Volunteers average 106.2 points per 100 possessions on offense (26th in college basketball), and allow 74.5 points per 100 possessions (second in college basketball).

Tennessee has committed 10.1 turnovers per game (55th in college basketball play), 2.8 fewer than the 12.9 it forces on average (118th in college basketball).

Arkansas Performance Insights

The Razorbacks’ +222 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 17 points per game) is a result of putting up 82.5 points per game (52nd in college basketball) while giving up 65.5 per outing (48th in college basketball).

Arkansas is 185th in the nation at 33 rebounds per game. That’s five more than the 28 its opponents average.

Arkansas hits 8.1 three-pointers per game (156th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.2 on average.

Arkansas has come up on top in the turnover battle by 1.6 per game, committing 11.8 (205th in college basketball) while forcing 13.4 (77th in college basketball).

