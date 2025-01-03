Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Friday, January 3 Published 8:12 am Friday, January 3, 2025

Ranked teams are on the Friday college basketball schedule for two games, including the Creighton Bluejays squaring off against the Marquette Golden Eagles. Wanting against-the-spread picks for each matchup? Continue reading.

AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today

Ohio State Buckeyes vs. No. 18 Michigan State Spartans

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Ohio State 76, Michigan State 75

Ohio State 76, Michigan State 75 Projected Favorite: Ohio State by 1 points

Ohio State by 1 points Pick ATS: Michigan State (+1.5)

Key Facts

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Venue: Value City Arena

Value City Arena TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 8 Marquette Golden Eagles vs. Creighton Bluejays

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Marquette 77, Creighton 69

Marquette 77, Creighton 69 Projected Favorite: Marquette by 8.3 points

Marquette by 8.3 points Pick ATS: Creighton (+8.5)

Key Facts

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

