Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Friday, January 3
Published 8:12 am Friday, January 3, 2025
Ranked teams are on the Friday college basketball schedule for two games, including the Creighton Bluejays squaring off against the Marquette Golden Eagles. Wanting against-the-spread picks for each matchup? Continue reading.
AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today
Ohio State Buckeyes vs. No. 18 Michigan State Spartans
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Ohio State 76, Michigan State 75
- Projected Favorite: Ohio State by 1 points
- Pick ATS: Michigan State (+1.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Columbus, Ohio
- Venue: Value City Arena
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 8 Marquette Golden Eagles vs. Creighton Bluejays
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Marquette 77, Creighton 69
- Projected Favorite: Marquette by 8.3 points
- Pick ATS: Creighton (+8.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: Fiserv Forum
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
