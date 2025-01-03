Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Saturday, January 4
Published 6:11 pm Friday, January 3, 2025
There are 13 games featuring a ranked team on Saturday’s college basketball slate. Below, we provide against-the-spread picks for each contest.
AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today
No. 10 Kentucky Wildcats vs. No. 6 Florida Gators
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Kentucky 79, Florida 77
- Projected Favorite: Kentucky by 2.3 points
- Pick ATS: Florida (+2.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 11:00 AM ET
- Location: Lexington, Kentucky
- Venue: Rupp Arena
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 24 Ole Miss Rebels vs. Georgia Bulldogs
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Ole Miss 75, Georgia 71
- Projected Favorite: Ole Miss by 4.2 points
- Pick ATS: Georgia (+5.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Location: Oxford, Mississippi
- Venue: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers vs. No. 23 Arkansas Razorbacks
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Tennessee 76, Arkansas 66
- Projected Favorite: Tennessee by 9.6 points
- Pick ATS: Arkansas (+11.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Location: Knoxville, Tennessee
- Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 17 Mississippi State Bulldogs vs. South Carolina Gamecocks
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Mississippi State 79, South Carolina 68
- Projected Favorite: Mississippi State by 10.5 points
- Pick ATS: Mississippi State (-9.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Location: Starkville, Mississippi
- Venue: Humphrey Coliseum
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 3 Iowa State Cyclones vs. No. 25 Baylor Bears
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Iowa State 80, Baylor 74
- Projected Favorite: Iowa State by 5.4 points
- Pick ATS: Baylor (+8.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Location: Ames, Iowa
- Venue: James H. Hilton Coliseum
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 14 Houston Cougars vs. BYU Cougars
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Houston 74, BYU 66
- Projected Favorite: Houston by 8.9 points
- Pick ATS: BYU (+11.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Fertitta Center
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. No. 15 UCLA Bruins
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: UCLA 71, Nebraska 70
- Projected Favorite: UCLA by 0.3 points
- Pick ATS: Nebraska (+1.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Location: Lincoln, Nebraska
- Venue: Pinnacle Bank Arena
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
SMU Mustangs vs. No. 4 Duke Blue Devils
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Duke 77, SMU 71
- Projected Favorite: Duke by 5.5 points
- Pick ATS: SMU (+8.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Location: Dallas, Texas
- Venue: Moody Coliseum
- TV Channel: The CW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 16 Cincinnati Bearcats vs. Arizona Wildcats
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Arizona 74, Cincinnati 73
- Projected Favorite: Arizona by 0.9 points
- Pick ATS: Arizona (+3.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 2:30 PM ET
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Fifth Third Arena
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 2 Auburn Tigers vs. Missouri Tigers
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Auburn 85, Missouri 69
- Projected Favorite: Auburn by 15.1 points
- Pick ATS: Missouri (+18.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Location: Auburn, Alabama
- Venue: Neville Arena
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide vs. No. 12 Oklahoma Sooners
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Alabama 84, Oklahoma 75
- Projected Favorite: Alabama by 8.5 points
- Pick ATS: Oklahoma (+10.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Location: Tuscaloosa, Alabama
- Venue: Coleman Coliseum
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 13 Texas A&M Aggies vs. Texas Longhorns
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Texas A&M 74, Texas 68
- Projected Favorite: Texas A&M by 6.1 points
- Pick ATS: Texas (+6.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Location: College Station, Texas
- Venue: Reed Arena
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Loyola Marymount Lions vs. No. 19 Gonzaga Bulldogs
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Gonzaga 79, Loyola Marymount 68
- Projected Favorite: Gonzaga by 11.2 points
- Pick ATS: Loyola Marymount (+17.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Gersten Pavilion
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.