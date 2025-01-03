Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Saturday, January 4 Published 6:11 pm Friday, January 3, 2025

There are 13 games featuring a ranked team on Saturday’s college basketball slate. Below, we provide against-the-spread picks for each contest.

AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today

No. 10 Kentucky Wildcats vs. No. 6 Florida Gators

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Kentucky 79, Florida 77

Kentucky 79, Florida 77 Projected Favorite: Kentucky by 2.3 points

Kentucky by 2.3 points Pick ATS: Florida (+2.5)

Key Facts

Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET Location: Lexington, Kentucky

Lexington, Kentucky Venue: Rupp Arena

Rupp Arena TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 24 Ole Miss Rebels vs. Georgia Bulldogs

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Ole Miss 75, Georgia 71

Ole Miss 75, Georgia 71 Projected Favorite: Ole Miss by 4.2 points

Ole Miss by 4.2 points Pick ATS: Georgia (+5.5)

Key Facts

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Oxford, Mississippi

Oxford, Mississippi Venue: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss

The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers vs. No. 23 Arkansas Razorbacks

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Tennessee 76, Arkansas 66

Tennessee 76, Arkansas 66 Projected Favorite: Tennessee by 9.6 points

Tennessee by 9.6 points Pick ATS: Arkansas (+11.5)

Key Facts

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Location: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena

Thompson-Boling Arena TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 17 Mississippi State Bulldogs vs. South Carolina Gamecocks

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Mississippi State 79, South Carolina 68

Mississippi State 79, South Carolina 68 Projected Favorite: Mississippi State by 10.5 points

Mississippi State by 10.5 points Pick ATS: Mississippi State (-9.5)

Key Facts

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Location: Starkville, Mississippi

Starkville, Mississippi Venue: Humphrey Coliseum

Humphrey Coliseum TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 3 Iowa State Cyclones vs. No. 25 Baylor Bears

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Iowa State 80, Baylor 74

Iowa State 80, Baylor 74 Projected Favorite: Iowa State by 5.4 points

Iowa State by 5.4 points Pick ATS: Baylor (+8.5)

Key Facts

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Location: Ames, Iowa

Ames, Iowa Venue: James H. Hilton Coliseum

James H. Hilton Coliseum TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 14 Houston Cougars vs. BYU Cougars

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Houston 74, BYU 66

Houston 74, BYU 66 Projected Favorite: Houston by 8.9 points

Houston by 8.9 points Pick ATS: BYU (+11.5)

Key Facts

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Fertitta Center

Fertitta Center TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. No. 15 UCLA Bruins

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: UCLA 71, Nebraska 70

UCLA 71, Nebraska 70 Projected Favorite: UCLA by 0.3 points

UCLA by 0.3 points Pick ATS: Nebraska (+1.5)

Key Facts

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Location: Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, Nebraska Venue: Pinnacle Bank Arena

Pinnacle Bank Arena TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

SMU Mustangs vs. No. 4 Duke Blue Devils

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Duke 77, SMU 71

Duke 77, SMU 71 Projected Favorite: Duke by 5.5 points

Duke by 5.5 points Pick ATS: SMU (+8.5)

Key Facts

Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Venue: Moody Coliseum

Moody Coliseum TV Channel: The CW

The CW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 16 Cincinnati Bearcats vs. Arizona Wildcats

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Arizona 74, Cincinnati 73

Arizona 74, Cincinnati 73 Projected Favorite: Arizona by 0.9 points

Arizona by 0.9 points Pick ATS: Arizona (+3.5)

Key Facts

Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Fifth Third Arena

Fifth Third Arena TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 2 Auburn Tigers vs. Missouri Tigers

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Auburn 85, Missouri 69

Auburn 85, Missouri 69 Projected Favorite: Auburn by 15.1 points

Auburn by 15.1 points Pick ATS: Missouri (+18.5)

Key Facts

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Location: Auburn, Alabama

Auburn, Alabama Venue: Neville Arena

Neville Arena TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide vs. No. 12 Oklahoma Sooners

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Alabama 84, Oklahoma 75

Alabama 84, Oklahoma 75 Projected Favorite: Alabama by 8.5 points

Alabama by 8.5 points Pick ATS: Oklahoma (+10.5)

Key Facts

Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Location: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Venue: Coleman Coliseum

Coleman Coliseum TV Channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 13 Texas A&M Aggies vs. Texas Longhorns

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Texas A&M 74, Texas 68

Texas A&M 74, Texas 68 Projected Favorite: Texas A&M by 6.1 points

Texas A&M by 6.1 points Pick ATS: Texas (+6.5)

Key Facts

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: College Station, Texas

College Station, Texas Venue: Reed Arena

Reed Arena TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Loyola Marymount Lions vs. No. 19 Gonzaga Bulldogs

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Gonzaga 79, Loyola Marymount 68

Gonzaga 79, Loyola Marymount 68 Projected Favorite: Gonzaga by 11.2 points

Gonzaga by 11.2 points Pick ATS: Loyola Marymount (+17.5)

Key Facts

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Gersten Pavilion

Gersten Pavilion TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

