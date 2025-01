Week 18 Anytime Touchdown Scorers: Best Bets and Odds Published 8:44 pm Friday, January 3, 2025

Looking to make a wager on some anytime TD props in Week 18? The NFL schedule features 16 games, so there are lots of options to choose from. Prior to putting any money on Bijan Robinson (-350) or any other player to hit paydirt this week, take a peek at this comprehensive list of odds, which we provide below.

Top Week 18 Anytime TD Scorer Odds

Bijan Robinson, Falcons (-350) Week 18: Falcons vs. Panthers

Falcons vs. Panthers Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 5

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 5 Rushing TDs: 12

12 Receiving TDs: 1

1 Bet on Bijan Robinson’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM Jahmyr Gibbs, Lions (-280) Week 18: Lions vs. Vikings

Lions vs. Vikings Kickoff: 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 5

8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 5 Rushing TDs: 13

13 Receiving TDs: 3

3 Bet on Jahmyr Gibbs’ anytime TD prop at BetMGM Derrick Henry, Ravens (-240) Week 18: Ravens vs. Browns

Ravens vs. Browns Kickoff: 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Jan. 4

4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Jan. 4 Rushing TDs: 14

14 Receiving TDs: 2

2 Bet on Derrick Henry’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM Ja’Marr Chase, Bengals (-165) Week 18: Bengals vs. Steelers

Bengals vs. Steelers Kickoff: 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, Jan. 4

8 p.m. ET on Saturday, Jan. 4 Rushing TDs: 0

0 Receiving TDs: 16

16 Bet on Ja’Marr Chase’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM Josh Jacobs, Packers (-155) Week 18: Packers vs. Bears

Packers vs. Bears Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 5

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 5 Rushing TDs: 14

14 Receiving TDs: 1

1 Bet on Josh Jacobs’ anytime TD prop at BetMGM Jonathan Taylor, Colts (-135) Week 18: Colts vs. Jaguars

Colts vs. Jaguars Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 5

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 5 Rushing TDs: 10

10 Receiving TDs: 1

1 Bet on Jonathan Taylor’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM Aaron Jones, Vikings (-120) Week 18: Vikings vs. Lions

Vikings vs. Lions Kickoff: 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 5

8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 5 Rushing TDs: 5

5 Receiving TDs: 2

Amon-Ra St. Brown, Lions (-120) Week 18: Lions vs. Vikings

Lions vs. Vikings Kickoff: 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 5

8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 5 Rushing TDs: 0

0 Receiving TDs: 12

12 Bet on Amon-Ra St. Brown’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM Brian Thomas Jr., Jaguars (-115) Week 18: Jaguars vs. Colts

Jaguars vs. Colts Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 5

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 5 Rushing TDs: 0

0 Receiving TDs: 10

10 Bet on Brian Thomas Jr.’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM Tee Higgins, Bengals (-110) Week 18: Bengals vs. Steelers

Bengals vs. Steelers Kickoff: 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, Jan. 4

8 p.m. ET on Saturday, Jan. 4 Rushing TDs: 0

0 Receiving TDs: 10

10 Bet on Tee Higgins’ anytime TD prop at BetMGM Chase Brown, Bengals (-105) Week 18: Bengals vs. Steelers

Bengals vs. Steelers Kickoff: 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, Jan. 4

8 p.m. ET on Saturday, Jan. 4 Rushing TDs: 7

7 Receiving TDs: 4

4 Bet on Chase Brown’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM Khalil Herbert, Bengals (-105) Week 18: Bengals vs. Steelers

Bengals vs. Steelers Kickoff: 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, Jan. 4

8 p.m. ET on Saturday, Jan. 4 Rushing TDs: 1

1 Receiving TDs: 0

0 Bet on Khalil Herbert’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM Drake London, Falcons (-105) Week 18: Falcons vs. Panthers

Falcons vs. Panthers Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 5

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 5 Rushing TDs: 0

0 Receiving TDs: 7

7 Bet on Drake London’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM Devon Achane, Dolphins (+105) Week 18: Dolphins vs. Jets

Dolphins vs. Jets Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 5

4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 5 Rushing TDs: 5

5 Receiving TDs: 6

6 Bet on Devon Achane’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM Najee Harris, Steelers (+105) Week 18: Steelers vs. Bengals

Steelers vs. Bengals Kickoff: 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, Jan. 4

8 p.m. ET on Saturday, Jan. 4 Rushing TDs: 5

5 Receiving TDs: 0

0 Bet on Najee Harris’ anytime TD prop at BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

