Will Filip Forsberg Score a Goal Against the Canucks on January 3?
Published 12:22 am Friday, January 3, 2025
When the Nashville Predators take on the Vancouver Canucks on Friday at 10:00 PM ET, will Filip Forsberg score a goal? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.
Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.
Will Filip Forsberg score a goal against the Canucks?
Email newsletter signup
Odds to score a goal this game: +155 (Bet $10 to win $15.50 if he scores a goal)
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.
Forsberg stats and insights
- In eight of 38 games this season, Forsberg has scored — and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has not scored versus the Canucks this season in one game (three shots).
- Forsberg has picked up three goals and seven assists on the power play.
- Forsberg averages 3.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7%.
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.
Canucks defensive stats
- The Canucks are 15th in goals allowed, conceding 114 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Canucks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 27.8 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.
Catch NHL action all season long on Max.
Forsberg recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/31/2024
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|21:28
|Away
|L 5-3
|12/30/2024
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|15:28
|Away
|L 3-0
|12/27/2024
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|19:20
|Away
|L 7-4
|12/23/2024
|Hurricanes
|3
|0
|3
|18:18
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/21/2024
|Kings
|2
|0
|2
|17:45
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/19/2024
|Penguins
|2
|0
|2
|17:57
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
|12/17/2024
|Rangers
|2
|0
|2
|17:34
|Home
|W 2-0
|12/14/2024
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|15:44
|Away
|L 5-2
|12/12/2024
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|17:40
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/10/2024
|Flames
|2
|0
|2
|19:47
|Home
|L 4-3
Predators vs. Canucks game info
- Game Day: Friday, January 3, 2025
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.