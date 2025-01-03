Will Jonathan Marchessault Score a Goal Against the Canucks on January 3? Published 12:23 am Friday, January 3, 2025

When the Nashville Predators face off against the Vancouver Canucks on Friday at 10:00 PM ET, will Jonathan Marchessault score a goal? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Jonathan Marchessault score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

Marchessault stats and insights

Marchessault has scored in 12 of 38 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

In one game against the Canucks this season, he has taken three shots, but has not scored a goal.

He has three goals on the power play, and also seven assists.

Marchessault averages 2.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.6%.

Canucks defensive stats

On defense, the Canucks are allowing 114 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 15th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Canucks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 27.8 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Marchessault recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/31/2024 Wild 1 1 0 22:24 Away L 5-3 12/30/2024 Jets 0 0 0 15:08 Away L 3-0 12/27/2024 Blues 2 1 1 21:26 Away L 7-4 12/23/2024 Hurricanes 3 2 1 20:15 Home W 5-2 12/21/2024 Kings 1 1 0 19:14 Home W 3-2 OT 12/19/2024 Penguins 1 1 0 18:38 Home L 5-4 OT 12/17/2024 Rangers 1 1 0 17:54 Home W 2-0 12/14/2024 Avalanche 1 0 1 17:17 Away L 5-2 12/12/2024 Stars 2 0 2 18:23 Away W 4-1 12/10/2024 Flames 2 2 0 18:45 Home L 4-3

Predators vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Friday, January 3, 2025

Friday, January 3, 2025 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

