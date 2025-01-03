Will Roman Josi Score a Goal Against the Canucks on January 3? Published 12:23 am Friday, January 3, 2025

The Nashville Predators’ upcoming contest versus the Vancouver Canucks is scheduled for Friday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Roman Josi find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Roman Josi score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +490 (Bet $10 to win $49.00 if he scores a goal)

Josi stats and insights

Josi has scored in five of 34 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

He has scored one goal versus the Canucks this season in one game (two shots).

He has one goal on the power play, and also nine assists.

He takes 2.8 shots per game, and converts 6.8% of them.

Canucks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Canucks are conceding 114 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 15th in the league.

So far this season, the Canucks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 27.8 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Josi recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/31/2024 Wild 0 0 0 32:30 Away L 5-3 12/30/2024 Jets 0 0 0 21:05 Away L 3-0 12/27/2024 Blues 0 0 0 26:27 Away L 7-4 12/23/2024 Hurricanes 0 0 0 20:50 Home W 5-2 12/21/2024 Kings 1 0 1 26:25 Home W 3-2 OT 12/10/2024 Flames 0 0 0 5:32 Home L 4-3 12/7/2024 Senators 0 0 0 26:04 Away L 3-1 12/5/2024 Canadiens 0 0 0 27:40 Away L 3-0 12/4/2024 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 26:27 Away L 3-2 11/30/2024 Wild 2 0 2 24:36 Away L 3-2 OT

Predators vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Friday, January 3, 2025

Friday, January 3, 2025 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

