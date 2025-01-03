Will Steven Stamkos Score a Goal Against the Canucks on January 3? Published 12:22 am Friday, January 3, 2025

Will Steven Stamkos score a goal when the Nashville Predators take on the Vancouver Canucks on Friday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Steven Stamkos score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Stamkos stats and insights

Stamkos has scored in 10 of 38 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

In one game versus the Canucks this season, he has attempted three shots and scored two goals.

On the power play he has seven goals, plus five assists.

He has a 12.9% shooting percentage, attempting 2.2 shots per game.

Canucks defensive stats

The Canucks are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 114 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Canucks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 27.8 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Stamkos recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/31/2024 Wild 1 0 1 22:04 Away L 5-3 12/30/2024 Jets 0 0 0 15:20 Away L 3-0 12/27/2024 Blues 2 1 1 21:04 Away L 7-4 12/23/2024 Hurricanes 1 1 0 17:05 Home W 5-2 12/21/2024 Kings 0 0 0 18:27 Home W 3-2 OT 12/19/2024 Penguins 1 1 0 19:12 Home L 5-4 OT 12/17/2024 Rangers 2 0 2 18:35 Home W 2-0 12/14/2024 Avalanche 1 1 0 16:39 Away L 5-2 12/12/2024 Stars 1 0 1 16:28 Away W 4-1 12/10/2024 Flames 1 0 1 19:08 Home L 4-3

Predators vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Friday, January 3, 2025

Friday, January 3, 2025 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

