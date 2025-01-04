Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Sunday, January 5
Published 7:22 pm Saturday, January 4, 2025
The Manhattan Jaspers and Rider Broncs square off in one of many exciting matchups on the college basketball schedule on Sunday, and that’s one of our 10 featured games, in terms of picks against the spread.
Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS
ATS Pick: Manhattan +2.5 vs. Rider
- Matchup: Manhattan Jaspers at Rider Broncs
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: January 5
- Computer Projection: Manhattan by 3.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Rider (-2.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- TV Channel: ESPN+
ATS Pick: Providence +13.5 vs. UConn
- Matchup: Providence Friars at UConn Huskies
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: January 5
- Computer Projection: UConn by 8.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: UConn (-13.5)
- TV Channel: NBC
- TV Channel: NBC
ATS Pick: Maryland +4.5 vs. Oregon
- Matchup: Maryland Terrapins at Oregon Ducks
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: January 5
- Computer Projection: Maryland by 0.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Oregon (-4.5)
- TV Channel: Peacock
ATS Pick: Marist -1.5 vs. Quinnipiac
- Matchup: Quinnipiac Bobcats at Marist Red Foxes
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: January 5
- Computer Projection: Marist by 5.4 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Marist (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- TV Channel: ESPN+
ATS Pick: Siena -1.5 vs. Iona
- Matchup: Iona Gaels at Siena Saints
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: January 5
- Computer Projection: Siena by 5.3 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Siena (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- TV Channel: ESPN+
Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.
ATS Pick: Bucknell -1.5 vs. Colgate
- Matchup: Colgate Raiders at Bucknell Bison
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: January 5
- Computer Projection: Bucknell by 4.8 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Bucknell (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- TV Channel: ESPN+
ATS Pick: UCF +5.5 vs. Kansas
- Matchup: Kansas Jayhawks at UCF Knights
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: January 5
- Computer Projection: Kansas by 2.8 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Kansas (-5.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- TV Channel: ESPN+
ATS Pick: Northwestern +8.5 vs. Purdue
- Matchup: Northwestern Wildcats at Purdue Boilermakers
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: January 5
- Computer Projection: Purdue by 6.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Purdue (-8.5)
- TV Channel: BTN
- TV Channel: BTN
ATS Pick: Illinois State -6.5 vs. Southern Illinois
- Matchup: Southern Illinois Salukis at Illinois State Redbirds
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: January 5
- Computer Projection: Illinois State by 7.9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Illinois State (-6.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- TV Channel: ESPN+
ATS Pick: Murray State +8.5 vs. Drake
- Matchup: Murray State Racers at Drake Bulldogs
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: January 5
- Computer Projection: Drake by 7.3 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Drake (-8.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- TV Channel: ESPN2
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
