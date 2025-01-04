Buy Tickets for Nashville Predators vs. Calgary Flames on January 4 Published 5:41 am Saturday, January 4, 2025

The Nashville Predators’ Filip Forsberg and the Calgary Flames’ Jonathan Huberdeau will be two of the best players to watch when these squads play on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, at Scotiabank Saddledome.

Predators vs. Flames Game Information

Players to Watch

Predators Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Filip Forsberg 39 9 22 31 Jonathan Marchessault 39 14 14 28 Roman Josi 35 7 18 25 Steven Stamkos 39 12 12 24 Ryan O’Reilly 36 9 13 22 Flames Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Jonathan Huberdeau 38 16 13 29 Nazem Kadri 38 13 14 27 Connor Zary 38 10 12 22 MacKenzie Weegar 38 4 16 20 Matthew Coronato 33 9 10 19

Predators vs. Flames Stat Comparison

The Predators offense’s 94 total goals (2.4 per game) rank 32nd in the league.

Nashville is ranked 21st in total goals against, conceding 3.1 goals per game (122 total) in NHL action.

The Predators’ 18.35% power-play conversion rate this season ranks 21st in the league.

The Flames have the NHL’s 28th-ranked scoring offense (101 total goals, 2.7 per game).

Calgary has allowed 3.0 goals per game, and 115 total, which ranks 15th among all NHL teams.

The Flames have the NHL’s 19th-ranked power-play conversion rate of 20.75%.

id: