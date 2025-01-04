How to Pick the Predators vs. Flames Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – January 4 Published 12:36 am Saturday, January 4, 2025

Whether you’re wanting to place a single bet or have your eyes set on putting together a parlay, Saturday’s game at 10:00 PM ET between the Nashville Predators and the Calgary Flames features a slew of betting options. Before the puck drops, check out our best bets for this matchup.

Predators vs. Flames Picks

Total Pick

Pick OU: Under 6.5 (model projecting 5.7 goals)

Nashville and its opponent have combined for more than Saturday’s total of 6.5 goals 14 times this season.

A total of 16 of Calgary’s games have ended with more than 6.5 goals this season.

The over/under for this game (6.5) is 1.4 more than the combined scoring averages for the Predators (2.39) and the Flames (2.66).

These two teams allow a combined 6.2 goals per game, 0.3 less than this one’s over/under.

Moneyline Pick

Predators Moneyline: -119

The Predators have won 40.9% of their games when favored on the moneyline this season (9-13).

Nashville is 8-13 when playing with moneyline odds of -119 or shorter (38.1% win percentage).

The Predators’ implied moneyline win probability is 54.3% in this contest.

Flames Moneyline: -101

Calgary has nine wins when playing as the underdog on the moneyline this season (which has happened 26 times).

When the Flames’ moneyline odds are -101 or longer, they have won nine games out of 26 opportunities.

Calgary has a 50.2% implied probability to win this matchup.

Score Prediction

Prediction:

Calgary 4, Nashville 2

Predators Points Leaders

One of Nashville’s top offensive options this season is Filip Forsberg, who has recorded 30 points in 38 games.

Jonathan Marchessault has 14 goals and 13 assists for Nashville to compile 27 total points (0.7 per game).

Roman Josi has created 24 points for Nashville in 34 games this season, netting a goal on 6.8% of his shots and recording seven goals and 17 assists.

In 30 games played this season, Juuse Saros (8-16-6) has given up 82 goals.

Flames Points Leaders

Jonathan Huberdeau is a top offensive contributor for his club with 29 points (0.8 per game). He has scored 16 goals and 13 assists in 38 games (playing 18:31 per game).

Nazem Kadri is pivotal for Calgary’s attack with 27 total points (0.7 per game), including 13 goals and 14 assists through 38 games.

Calgary’s Connor Zary has 22 points (10 goals, 12 assists) this season.

Daniel Vladar has a record of 6-8-5 in 19 games this season, conceding 59 goals (3.1 goals against average) with 467 saves and an .888 save percentage, 54th in the league.

Predators’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 12/30/2024 Jets L 3-0 Away +105 12/31/2024 Wild L 5-3 Away +100 1/3/2025 Canucks – Away – 1/4/2025 Flames – Away -119 1/7/2025 Jets – Away – 1/11/2025 Capitals – Home – 1/14/2025 Golden Knights – Home –

Flames’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 12/29/2024 Golden Knights L 3-0 Away +185 12/31/2024 Canucks W 3-1 Home -135 1/2/2025 Utah Hockey Club L 5-3 Home +106 1/4/2025 Predators – Home -101 1/7/2025 Ducks – Away – 1/8/2025 Kings – Away – 1/11/2025 Kings – Home –

Nashville vs. Calgary Game Info

Date: Saturday, January 4, 2025

Saturday, January 4, 2025 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Calgary, Alberta

Calgary, Alberta Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome

