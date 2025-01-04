How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Saturday, January 4
SEC teams will take the court in eight games on Saturday’s college basketball schedule. That includes the Arkansas Razorbacks taking on the Tennessee Volunteers at Thompson-Boling Arena.
Today’s SEC Games
No. 6 Florida Gators at No. 10 Kentucky Wildcats
- Time: 11:00 AM ET
- TV channel: ESPN
Georgia Bulldogs at No. 24 Ole Miss Rebels
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SECN
No. 23 Arkansas Razorbacks at No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN
South Carolina Gamecocks at No. 17 Mississippi State Bulldogs
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SECN
Missouri Tigers at No. 2 Auburn Tigers
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SECN
Vanderbilt Commodores at LSU Tigers
- Time: 4:30 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN
No. 12 Oklahoma Sooners at No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SECN
Texas Longhorns at No. 13 Texas A&M Aggies
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SECN
