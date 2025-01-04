How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Sunday, January 5 Published 8:19 pm Saturday, January 4, 2025

The Oklahoma Sooners versus the Tennessee Volunteers is one of eight games on Sunday’s college basketball slate that has an SEC team in play.

Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s SEC Games

Georgia Bulldogs at Florida Gators

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 2 South Carolina Gamecocks at Mississippi State Bulldogs

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 25 Ole Miss Rebels at Texas A&M Aggies

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 16 Kentucky Wildcats at Vanderbilt Commodores

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network +

SEC Network + Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Arkansas Razorbacks at No. 5 Texas Longhorns

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 9 Oklahoma Sooners at No. 15 Tennessee Volunteers

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Missouri Tigers at No. 19 Alabama Crimson Tide

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Auburn Tigers at No. 6 LSU Tigers

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

