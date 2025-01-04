How to Watch Tennessee vs. Arkansas on TV or Live Stream – January 4 Published 1:15 am Saturday, January 4, 2025

A pair of hot squads meet when the No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers (13-0, 0-0 SEC) host the No. 23 Arkansas Razorbacks (11-2, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, January 4, 2025 at 1:00 PM ET. The Volunteers are putting their 13-game winning streak on the line versus the Razorbacks, winners of six in a row.

Tennessee vs. Arkansas Game Info

When: Saturday, January 4, 2025 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 4, 2025 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee TV: ESPN

Tennessee Stats Insights

This season, the Volunteers have a 48.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.1% higher than the 40.8% of shots the Razorbacks’ opponents have hit.

Tennessee is 11-0 when it shoots better than 40.8% from the field.

The Volunteers are the 51st ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Razorbacks rank 185th.

The Volunteers put up 14.6 more points per game (80.1) than the Razorbacks give up (65.5).

When Tennessee totals more than 65.5 points, it is 12-0.

Arkansas Stats Insights

The Razorbacks are shooting 51.5% from the field, 16.8% higher than the 34.7% the Volunteers’ opponents have shot this season.

Arkansas has compiled an 11-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 34.7% from the field.

The Razorbacks are the 185th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Volunteers sit at 92nd.

The Razorbacks put up 26.3 more points per game (82.5) than the Volunteers give up to opponents (56.2).

When Arkansas allows fewer than 80.1 points, it is 10-1.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)

In home games last year, Tennessee posted two more points per game (82.6) than it did away from home (80.6).

The Volunteers surrendered 62.8 points per game last season in home games, which was 12.5 fewer points than they allowed in road games (75.3).

At home, Tennessee averaged 1.2 more treys per game (9.3) than in road games (8.1). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (36.6%) compared to in away games (32.4%).

Arkansas Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)

Arkansas averaged 79.9 points per game at home last season, and 76.1 away.

At home, the Razorbacks conceded 77.1 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 85.2.

At home, Arkansas knocked down 7.2 3-pointers per game last season, three more than it averaged on the road (4.2). Arkansas’ 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (34.7%) than away (26%).

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/17/2024 Western Carolina W 84-36 Thompson-Boling Arena 12/23/2024 Middle Tennessee W 82-64 Thompson-Boling Arena 12/31/2024 Norfolk State W 67-52 Thompson-Boling Arena 1/4/2025 Arkansas Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Thompson-Boling Arena 1/7/2025 @ Florida Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center 1/11/2025 @ Texas – Moody Center

Arkansas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/14/2024 Central Arkansas W 82-57 Simmons Bank Arena 12/21/2024 N.C. A&T W 95-67 Bud Walton Arena 12/30/2024 Oakland W 92-62 Bud Walton Arena 1/4/2025 @ Tennessee Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Thompson-Boling Arena 1/8/2025 Ole Miss Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Bud Walton Arena 1/11/2025 Florida – Bud Walton Arena

