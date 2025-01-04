How to Watch Tennessee vs. Arkansas on TV or Live Stream – January 4

Published 1:15 am Saturday, January 4, 2025

By Data Skrive

A pair of hot squads meet when the No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers (13-0, 0-0 SEC) host the No. 23 Arkansas Razorbacks (11-2, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, January 4, 2025 at 1:00 PM ET. The Volunteers are putting their 13-game winning streak on the line versus the Razorbacks, winners of six in a row.

Tennessee vs. Arkansas Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 4, 2025 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
  • TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Tennessee Stats Insights

  • This season, the Volunteers have a 48.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.1% higher than the 40.8% of shots the Razorbacks’ opponents have hit.
  • Tennessee is 11-0 when it shoots better than 40.8% from the field.
  • The Volunteers are the 51st ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Razorbacks rank 185th.
  • The Volunteers put up 14.6 more points per game (80.1) than the Razorbacks give up (65.5).
  • When Tennessee totals more than 65.5 points, it is 12-0.

Arkansas Stats Insights

  • The Razorbacks are shooting 51.5% from the field, 16.8% higher than the 34.7% the Volunteers’ opponents have shot this season.
  • Arkansas has compiled an 11-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 34.7% from the field.
  • The Razorbacks are the 185th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Volunteers sit at 92nd.
  • The Razorbacks put up 26.3 more points per game (82.5) than the Volunteers give up to opponents (56.2).
  • When Arkansas allows fewer than 80.1 points, it is 10-1.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)

  • In home games last year, Tennessee posted two more points per game (82.6) than it did away from home (80.6).
  • The Volunteers surrendered 62.8 points per game last season in home games, which was 12.5 fewer points than they allowed in road games (75.3).
  • At home, Tennessee averaged 1.2 more treys per game (9.3) than in road games (8.1). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (36.6%) compared to in away games (32.4%).

Arkansas Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)

  • Arkansas averaged 79.9 points per game at home last season, and 76.1 away.
  • At home, the Razorbacks conceded 77.1 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 85.2.
  • At home, Arkansas knocked down 7.2 3-pointers per game last season, three more than it averaged on the road (4.2). Arkansas’ 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (34.7%) than away (26%).

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/17/2024 Western Carolina W 84-36 Thompson-Boling Arena
12/23/2024 Middle Tennessee W 82-64 Thompson-Boling Arena
12/31/2024 Norfolk State W 67-52 Thompson-Boling Arena
1/4/2025 Arkansas Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Thompson-Boling Arena
1/7/2025 @ Florida Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center
1/11/2025 @ Texas Moody Center

Arkansas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/14/2024 Central Arkansas W 82-57 Simmons Bank Arena
12/21/2024 N.C. A&T W 95-67 Bud Walton Arena
12/30/2024 Oakland W 92-62 Bud Walton Arena
1/4/2025 @ Tennessee Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Thompson-Boling Arena
1/8/2025 Ole Miss Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Bud Walton Arena
1/11/2025 Florida Bud Walton Arena

SportsPlus

