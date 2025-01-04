How to Watch Tennessee vs. Arkansas on TV or Live Stream – January 4
Published 1:15 am Saturday, January 4, 2025
A pair of hot squads meet when the No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers (13-0, 0-0 SEC) host the No. 23 Arkansas Razorbacks (11-2, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, January 4, 2025 at 1:00 PM ET. The Volunteers are putting their 13-game winning streak on the line versus the Razorbacks, winners of six in a row.
Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.
Tennessee vs. Arkansas Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 4, 2025 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Email newsletter signup
Looking for men’s college basketball tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live.
Tennessee Stats Insights
- This season, the Volunteers have a 48.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.1% higher than the 40.8% of shots the Razorbacks’ opponents have hit.
- Tennessee is 11-0 when it shoots better than 40.8% from the field.
- The Volunteers are the 51st ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Razorbacks rank 185th.
- The Volunteers put up 14.6 more points per game (80.1) than the Razorbacks give up (65.5).
- When Tennessee totals more than 65.5 points, it is 12-0.
Stream Tennessee vs. Arkansas live on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply).
Arkansas Stats Insights
- The Razorbacks are shooting 51.5% from the field, 16.8% higher than the 34.7% the Volunteers’ opponents have shot this season.
- Arkansas has compiled an 11-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 34.7% from the field.
- The Razorbacks are the 185th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Volunteers sit at 92nd.
- The Razorbacks put up 26.3 more points per game (82.5) than the Volunteers give up to opponents (56.2).
- When Arkansas allows fewer than 80.1 points, it is 10-1.
Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)
- In home games last year, Tennessee posted two more points per game (82.6) than it did away from home (80.6).
- The Volunteers surrendered 62.8 points per game last season in home games, which was 12.5 fewer points than they allowed in road games (75.3).
- At home, Tennessee averaged 1.2 more treys per game (9.3) than in road games (8.1). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (36.6%) compared to in away games (32.4%).
Arkansas Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)
- Arkansas averaged 79.9 points per game at home last season, and 76.1 away.
- At home, the Razorbacks conceded 77.1 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 85.2.
- At home, Arkansas knocked down 7.2 3-pointers per game last season, three more than it averaged on the road (4.2). Arkansas’ 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (34.7%) than away (26%).
Rep your favorite players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.
Tennessee Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/17/2024
|Western Carolina
|W 84-36
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/23/2024
|Middle Tennessee
|W 82-64
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/31/2024
|Norfolk State
|W 67-52
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|1/4/2025
|Arkansas
|Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|1/7/2025
|@ Florida
|Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center
|1/11/2025
|@ Texas
|–
|Moody Center
Arkansas Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/14/2024
|Central Arkansas
|W 82-57
|Simmons Bank Arena
|12/21/2024
|N.C. A&T
|W 95-67
|Bud Walton Arena
|12/30/2024
|Oakland
|W 92-62
|Bud Walton Arena
|1/4/2025
|@ Tennessee
|Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|1/8/2025
|Ole Miss
|Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
|Bud Walton Arena
|1/11/2025
|Florida
|–
|Bud Walton Arena
Catch men’s college basketball action all season long on Fubo.