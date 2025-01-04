How to Watch the Clippers vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 4

Published 4:46 am Saturday, January 4, 2025

By Data Skrive

How to Watch the Clippers vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 4

The Atlanta Hawks (18-17) take on the Los Angeles Clippers (19-15) at Intuit Dome on January 4, 2025.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Clippers vs. Hawks Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 4, 2025 at 10:30 PM ET
  • Where: Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California
  • TV Channel: NBA TV, FDSSC, FDSSE
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Email newsletter signup

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.

Get tickets for this game at StubHub.

Clippers Stats Insights

  • This season, the Clippers have a 46.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.9% lower than the 47.4% of shots the Hawks’ opponents have knocked down.
  • In games Los Angeles shoots better than 47.4% from the field, it is 12-2 overall.
  • The Hawks are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Clippers sit at 15th.
  • The Clippers score 108.5 points per game, 10.9 fewer points than the 119.4 the Hawks give up.
  • Los Angeles has a 5-1 record when putting up more than 119.4 points.

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Hawks Stats Insights

  • The Hawks are shooting 46.5% from the field, 0.5% higher than the 46% the Clippers’ opponents have shot this season.
  • Atlanta has put together a 15-6 straight-up record in games it shoots over 46% from the field.
  • The Hawks are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Clippers sit at 14th.
  • The Hawks’ 117.5 points per game are 9.5 more points than the 108 the Clippers give up.
  • Atlanta is 16-12 when it scores more than 108 points.

Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Clippers Home & Away Comparison

  • When playing at home, the Clippers are putting up 2.7 more points per game (109.9) than they are on the road (107.2).
  • Defensively Los Angeles has played better in home games this season, ceding 105.5 points per game, compared to 110.5 in away games.
  • The Clippers are making 13.1 treys per game with a 38.1% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which is 1.2 more threes and 3% points better than they’re averaging away from home (11.9 threes per game, 35.1% three-point percentage).

Catch NBA action all season long on Max.

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2024-25 the Hawks are averaging more points at home (119.4 per game) than on the road (115.6). But they are also allowing more at home (120.6) than away (118.2).
  • Atlanta concedes 120.6 points per game at home, and 118.2 on the road.
  • This season the Hawks are picking up more assists at home (29.9 per game) than away (29.6).

Clippers Injuries

Name Game Status Injury
PJ Tucker Out Personal
Kawhi Leonard Questionable Knee
Terance Mann Questionable Finger
James Harden Questionable Groin

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.

Hawks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury
Larry Nance Jr. Out Hand
Kobe Bufkin Out For Season Shoulder
Cody Zeller Questionable Personal
id:

More How to Watch

Where to Watch Nashville Predators vs. Calgary Flames on TV or Streaming Live - January 4

Where to Watch Nashville Predators vs. Calgary Flames on TV or Streaming Live – January 4

How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games - Saturday, January 4

How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Saturday, January 4

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Arkansas on TV or Live Stream - January 4

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Arkansas on TV or Live Stream – January 4

How to Watch Top 25 Women's College Basketball Games - Saturday, January 4

How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Saturday, January 4

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • newsletter signup