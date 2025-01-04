How to Watch the Clippers vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 4 Published 4:46 am Saturday, January 4, 2025

The Atlanta Hawks (18-17) take on the Los Angeles Clippers (19-15) at Intuit Dome on January 4, 2025.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Clippers vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Saturday, January 4, 2025 at 10:30 PM ET

Saturday, January 4, 2025 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California

Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California TV Channel: NBA TV, FDSSC, FDSSE

NBA TV, FDSSC, FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Email newsletter signup

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.

Get tickets for this game at StubHub.

Clippers Stats Insights

This season, the Clippers have a 46.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.9% lower than the 47.4% of shots the Hawks’ opponents have knocked down.

In games Los Angeles shoots better than 47.4% from the field, it is 12-2 overall.

The Hawks are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Clippers sit at 15th.

The Clippers score 108.5 points per game, 10.9 fewer points than the 119.4 the Hawks give up.

Los Angeles has a 5-1 record when putting up more than 119.4 points.

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks are shooting 46.5% from the field, 0.5% higher than the 46% the Clippers’ opponents have shot this season.

Atlanta has put together a 15-6 straight-up record in games it shoots over 46% from the field.

The Hawks are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Clippers sit at 14th.

The Hawks’ 117.5 points per game are 9.5 more points than the 108 the Clippers give up.

Atlanta is 16-12 when it scores more than 108 points.

Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Clippers Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home, the Clippers are putting up 2.7 more points per game (109.9) than they are on the road (107.2).

Defensively Los Angeles has played better in home games this season, ceding 105.5 points per game, compared to 110.5 in away games.

The Clippers are making 13.1 treys per game with a 38.1% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which is 1.2 more threes and 3% points better than they’re averaging away from home (11.9 threes per game, 35.1% three-point percentage).

Catch NBA action all season long on Max.

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

In 2024-25 the Hawks are averaging more points at home (119.4 per game) than on the road (115.6). But they are also allowing more at home (120.6) than away (118.2).

Atlanta concedes 120.6 points per game at home, and 118.2 on the road.

This season the Hawks are picking up more assists at home (29.9 per game) than away (29.6).

Clippers Injuries

Name Game Status Injury PJ Tucker Out Personal Kawhi Leonard Questionable Knee Terance Mann Questionable Finger James Harden Questionable Groin

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.

Hawks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Larry Nance Jr. Out Hand Kobe Bufkin Out For Season Shoulder Cody Zeller Questionable Personal

id: