How to Watch the Clippers vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 4
Published 4:46 am Saturday, January 4, 2025
The Atlanta Hawks (18-17) take on the Los Angeles Clippers (19-15) at Intuit Dome on January 4, 2025.
Clippers vs. Hawks Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 4, 2025 at 10:30 PM ET
- Where: Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California
- TV Channel: NBA TV, FDSSC, FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Clippers Stats Insights
- This season, the Clippers have a 46.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.9% lower than the 47.4% of shots the Hawks’ opponents have knocked down.
- In games Los Angeles shoots better than 47.4% from the field, it is 12-2 overall.
- The Hawks are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Clippers sit at 15th.
- The Clippers score 108.5 points per game, 10.9 fewer points than the 119.4 the Hawks give up.
- Los Angeles has a 5-1 record when putting up more than 119.4 points.
Hawks Stats Insights
- The Hawks are shooting 46.5% from the field, 0.5% higher than the 46% the Clippers’ opponents have shot this season.
- Atlanta has put together a 15-6 straight-up record in games it shoots over 46% from the field.
- The Hawks are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Clippers sit at 14th.
- The Hawks’ 117.5 points per game are 9.5 more points than the 108 the Clippers give up.
- Atlanta is 16-12 when it scores more than 108 points.
Clippers Home & Away Comparison
- When playing at home, the Clippers are putting up 2.7 more points per game (109.9) than they are on the road (107.2).
- Defensively Los Angeles has played better in home games this season, ceding 105.5 points per game, compared to 110.5 in away games.
- The Clippers are making 13.1 treys per game with a 38.1% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which is 1.2 more threes and 3% points better than they’re averaging away from home (11.9 threes per game, 35.1% three-point percentage).
Hawks Home & Away Comparison
- In 2024-25 the Hawks are averaging more points at home (119.4 per game) than on the road (115.6). But they are also allowing more at home (120.6) than away (118.2).
- Atlanta concedes 120.6 points per game at home, and 118.2 on the road.
- This season the Hawks are picking up more assists at home (29.9 per game) than away (29.6).
Clippers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|PJ Tucker
|Out
|Personal
|Kawhi Leonard
|Questionable
|Knee
|Terance Mann
|Questionable
|Finger
|James Harden
|Questionable
|Groin
Hawks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Larry Nance Jr.
|Out
|Hand
|Kobe Bufkin
|Out For Season
|Shoulder
|Cody Zeller
|Questionable
|Personal