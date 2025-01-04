How to Watch the NBA Today, January 5
Published 8:17 pm Saturday, January 4, 2025
Today’s NBA lineup includes top teams in play. Among the six contests is the Boston Celtics meeting the Oklahoma City Thunder.
There is live coverage available for all the action in the NBA today, and we have provided the info on how to watch below.
Watch the NBA Today – January 5
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Boston Celtics
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Venue: Paycom Center
- Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV Channel: NBCS-BOS, FDSOK, and NBA TV
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Washington Wizards vs. New Orleans Pelicans
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Venue: Capital One Arena
- Location: Washington, District of Columbia
- TV Channel: MNMT and Gulf Coast Sports
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Charlotte Hornets
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- TV Channel: FDSOH and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Orlando Magic vs. Utah Jazz
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Venue: Kia Center
- Location: Orlando, Florida
- TV Channel: KJZZ and FDSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Toyota Center
- Location: Houston, Texas
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA and SCHN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Venue: Chase Center
- Location: San Francisco, California
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA and NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
