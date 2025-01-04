How to Watch the NBA Today, January 5 Published 8:17 pm Saturday, January 4, 2025

Today’s NBA lineup includes top teams in play. Among the six contests is the Boston Celtics meeting the Oklahoma City Thunder.

There is live coverage available for all the action in the NBA today, and we have provided the info on how to watch below.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Watch the NBA Today – January 5

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Boston Celtics

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Venue: Paycom Center

Paycom Center Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV Channel: NBCS-BOS, FDSOK, and NBA TV

NBCS-BOS, FDSOK, and NBA TV Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Washington Wizards vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Venue: Capital One Arena

Capital One Arena Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia TV Channel: MNMT and Gulf Coast Sports

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Charlotte Hornets

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio TV Channel: FDSOH and FDSSE

FDSOH and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Orlando Magic vs. Utah Jazz

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Venue: Kia Center

Kia Center Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida TV Channel: KJZZ and FDSFL

KJZZ and FDSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Toyota Center

Toyota Center Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas TV Channel: SportsNet LA and SCHN

SportsNet LA and SCHN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings

Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Venue: Chase Center

Chase Center Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California TV Channel: NBCS-BA and NBCS-CA

NBCS-BA and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: