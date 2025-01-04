NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, January 5 Published 7:16 pm Saturday, January 4, 2025

The NBA slate today should provide some fireworks. The matchups include the Charlotte Hornets squaring off against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Trying to get an edge in betting on the NBA? Check out our detailed examination of the game predictions for all of the important games today below.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – January 5

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Boston Celtics

Spread: Thunder -2.5

Thunder -2.5 Spread Pick: Thunder (Projected to win by 5.1 points)

Thunder (Projected to win by 5.1 points) Total: 222.5 points

222.5 points Total Pick: Over (222.6 total projected points)

Over (222.6 total projected points) Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Game Location: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV Channel: NBCS-BOS, FDSOK, and NBA TV

NBCS-BOS, FDSOK, and NBA TV Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Charlotte Hornets

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Game Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV Channel: FDSOH and FDSSE

FDSOH and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Washington Wizards vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Spread: Pelicans -3.5

Pelicans -3.5 Spread Pick: Wizards (Projected to win by 2.9 points)

Wizards (Projected to win by 2.9 points) Total: 237.5 points

237.5 points Total Pick: Over (228.5 total projected points)

Over (228.5 total projected points) Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Game Location: Capital One Arena in Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena in Washington, District of Columbia TV Channel: MNMT and Gulf Coast Sports

Orlando Magic vs. Utah Jazz

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Game Location: Kia Center in Orlando, Florida

Kia Center in Orlando, Florida TV Channel: KJZZ and FDSFL

KJZZ and FDSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Spread: Rockets -5.5

Rockets -5.5 Spread Pick: Rockets (Projected to win by 8.3 points)

Rockets (Projected to win by 8.3 points) Total: 221.5 points

221.5 points Total Pick: Over (222.2 total projected points)

Over (222.2 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV Channel: SportsNet LA and SCHN

SportsNet LA and SCHN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings

Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Game Location: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV Channel: NBCS-BA and NBCS-CA

NBCS-BA and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: