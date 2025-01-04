Predators vs. Flames Injury Report Today – January 4 Published 1:42 am Saturday, January 4, 2025

The Nashville Predators’ (12-20-7) injury report has four players listed heading into their Saturday, January 4 matchup with the Calgary Flames (18-13-7) at Scotiabank Saddledome, with a start time of 10:00 PM ET.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Cole Smith LW Out Lower Body Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed Jeremy Lauzon D Questionable Lower Body Adam Wilsby D Questionable Upper Body

Calgary Flames Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Justin Kirkland C Out For Season Lower Body Anthony Mantha RW Out For Season Lower Body

Predators vs. Flames Game Info

Date: Saturday, January 4, 2025

Saturday, January 4, 2025 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Calgary, Alberta

Calgary, Alberta Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome

Predators Season Insights

The Predators’ 94 total goals (2.4 per game) make them the 32nd-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

Defensively, Nashville has allowed 122 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 21st in league action.

They have the league’s 30th-ranked goal differential at -28.

Flames Season Insights

With 101 goals (2.7 per game), the Flames have the NHL’s 28th-ranked offense.

Calgary has allowed 115 total goals this season (3.0 per game), ranking 15th in the league.

Their -14 goal differential is 22nd in the league.

Predators vs. Flames Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Predators (-118) Flames (-102) 6.5

