Titans vs. Texans Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread – Week 18 Published 4:37 pm Saturday, January 4, 2025

Our computer model predicts a win for the Houston Texans when they meet the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 5 at 1 p.m. ET — for a full breakdown regarding the spread, over/under and final score, continue reading.

Looking for NFL tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.

Email newsletter signup

Despite having a bottom-five scoring defense that ranks third-worst in the NFL (27.3 points allowed per game), the Titans have had more success offensively, ranking 25th in the NFL by averaging 18.6 points per game. The Texans are compiling 316.3 total yards per game on offense this season (21st-ranked). Meanwhile, they are allowing 315.1 total yards per contest (seventh-ranked).

BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.

Titans vs. Texans Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Texans (+1.5) Over (36.5) Texans 27, Titans 18

Ready to make your pick? Head to BetMGM using our link and start betting today.

Titans Betting Info

Based on this contest’s moneyline, the Titans’ implied win probability is 54.5%.

Tennessee has a record of just 2-14-0 against the spread this season.

The Titans have been favored by 1.5 points or more this season four times and failed to cover in all four.

Tennessee games have gone over the point total nine out of 16 times this season.

Titans games have had an average of 40.9 points this season, 4.4 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Texans Betting Info

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Texans have a 50.0% chance to win.

Houston has won six games against the spread this season, failing to cover or pushing 10 times.

The Texans have covered the spread twice this year (2-3 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.

Houston and its opponent have combined to go over the point total five out of 16 times this year.

The average total for Texans games is 44.8 points, 8.3 more than this game’s over/under.

Rep your favorite NFL players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.

Titans vs. Texans 2024 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Titans 18.6 27.3 16.3 23 20.3 30.7 Texans 21.8 22.4 20.1 21.8 23.5 23

Catch every NFL touchdown with NFL RedZone on Fubo.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: