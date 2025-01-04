Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Sunday, January 5
Published 6:14 pm Saturday, January 4, 2025
Ranked squads are on Sunday’s college basketball schedule in six games, including the Maryland Terrapins taking on the Oregon Ducks. See the article below for picks against the spread.
AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today
No. 11 UConn Huskies vs. Providence Friars
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: UConn 76, Providence 67
- Projected Favorite: UConn by 8.2 points
- Pick ATS: Providence (+13.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Location: Storrs, Connecticut
- Venue: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 20 Purdue Boilermakers vs. Northwestern Wildcats
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Purdue 75, Northwestern 69
- Projected Favorite: Purdue by 6.2 points
- Pick ATS: Northwestern (+8.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Location: West Lafayette, Indiana
- Venue: Mackey Arena
- TV Channel: BTN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
UCF Knights vs. No. 7 Kansas Jayhawks
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Kansas 76, UCF 73
- Projected Favorite: Kansas by 2.8 points
- Pick ATS: UCF (+5.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Location: Orlando, Florida
- Venue: Addition Financial Arena
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
No. 9 Oregon Ducks vs. Maryland Terrapins
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Maryland 75, Oregon 74
- Projected Favorite: Maryland by 0.5 points
- Pick ATS: Maryland (+4.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Location: Eugene, Oregon
- Venue: Matthew Knight Arena
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Live Stream: Peacock
Washington Huskies vs. No. 22 Illinois Fighting Illini
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Illinois 79, Washington 70
- Projected Favorite: Illinois by 8.4 points
- Pick ATS: Illinois (-7.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
- TV Channel: BTN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 21 Memphis Tigers vs. North Texas Mean Green
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Memphis 75, North Texas 65
- Projected Favorite: Memphis by 10.1 points
- Pick ATS: Memphis (-9.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Venue: FedExForum
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
