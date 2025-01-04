Will Chigoziem Okonkwo Play in Week 18? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates Published 2:18 pm Saturday, January 4, 2025

In the air, Okonkwo has been targeted 70 times, with season stats of 479 yards on 52 receptions (9.2 per catch) and two TDs. He also has one carry for 17 yards.

Chigoziem Okonkwo Injury Status: Questionable (DNP)

Okonkwo has been listed on the injury report this week (questionable, abdomen).

The Titans have listed two other receiviers on the injury report this week: Colton Dowell (out/knee): 0 Rec Tyler Boyd (out/foot): 39 Rec; 390 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Titans vs. Texans Game Info

Game Day: January 5, 2025

January 5, 2025 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM TV Channel: CBS

Watch this game on Paramount+ Spread: Titans -1.5

Titans -1.5 Total: 36.5 points

Okonkwo 2024 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 70 52 479 249 2 9.2

Okonkwo Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 2 2 15 1 Week 2 @Jets 3 3 16 0 Week 3 @Packers 2 2 15 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 3 1 5 0 Week 6 @Colts 3 3 6 0 Week 7 @Bills 4 4 50 0 Week 8 @Lions 5 2 14 0 Week 9 @Patriots 4 3 38 0 Week 10 @Chargers 1 1 14 0 Week 11 @Vikings 4 2 19 0 Week 12 @Texans 1 1 70 1 Week 13 @Commanders 6 3 27 0 Week 14 @Jaguars 4 3 8 0 Week 15 @Bengals 10 8 59 0 Week 16 @Colts 11 9 81 0 Week 17 @Jaguars 7 5 42 0

