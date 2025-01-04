Will Filip Forsberg Score a Goal Against the Flames on January 4? Published 6:25 am Saturday, January 4, 2025

Should you wager on Filip Forsberg to light the lamp when the Nashville Predators and the Calgary Flames go head to head on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any bets.

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.

Will Filip Forsberg score a goal against the Flames?

Email newsletter signup

Odds to score a goal this game: +165 (Bet $10 to win $16.50 if he scores a goal)

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Forsberg stats and insights

In eight of 39 games this season, Forsberg has scored — and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

In two games against the Flames this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted four of them.

On the power play he has three goals, plus seven assists.

He has a 7% shooting percentage, attempting 3.3 shots per game.

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames are 15th in goals allowed, conceding 115 total goals (3.0 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Flames have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 22.6 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

Catch NHL action all season long on Max.

Forsberg recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/3/2025 Canucks 1 0 1 19:38 Away W 3-0 12/31/2024 Wild 0 0 0 21:28 Away L 5-3 12/30/2024 Jets 0 0 0 15:28 Away L 3-0 12/27/2024 Blues 1 0 1 19:20 Away L 7-4 12/23/2024 Hurricanes 3 0 3 18:18 Home W 5-2 12/21/2024 Kings 2 0 2 17:45 Home W 3-2 OT 12/19/2024 Penguins 2 0 2 17:57 Home L 5-4 OT 12/17/2024 Rangers 2 0 2 17:34 Home W 2-0 12/14/2024 Avalanche 1 0 1 15:44 Away L 5-2 12/12/2024 Stars 0 0 0 17:40 Away W 4-1

Predators vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 4, 2025

Saturday, January 4, 2025 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: