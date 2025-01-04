Will Gustav Nyquist Score a Goal Against the Flames on January 4? Published 6:25 am Saturday, January 4, 2025

Will Gustav Nyquist score a goal when the Nashville Predators face off against the Calgary Flames on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Gustav Nyquist score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)

Nyquist stats and insights

Nyquist has scored in seven of 38 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In two games versus the Flames this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.

Nyquist has zero points on the power play.

He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 14.6% of them.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames are 15th in goals allowed, conceding 115 total goals (3.0 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Flames have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 22.6 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

Nyquist recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/3/2025 Canucks 2 1 1 15:13 Away W 3-0 12/31/2024 Wild 1 0 1 19:51 Away L 5-3 12/30/2024 Jets 0 0 0 15:25 Away L 3-0 12/27/2024 Blues 0 0 0 17:33 Away L 7-4 12/23/2024 Hurricanes 0 0 0 20:04 Home W 5-2 12/21/2024 Kings 1 0 1 14:34 Home W 3-2 OT 12/19/2024 Penguins 1 0 1 20:58 Home L 5-4 OT 12/17/2024 Rangers 0 0 0 14:48 Home W 2-0 12/14/2024 Avalanche 0 0 0 16:47 Away L 5-2 12/12/2024 Stars 1 0 1 14:56 Away W 4-1

Predators vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 4, 2025

Saturday, January 4, 2025 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

