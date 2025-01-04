Will Roman Josi Score a Goal Against the Flames on January 4? Published 6:25 am Saturday, January 4, 2025

When the Nashville Predators play the Calgary Flames on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, will Roman Josi score a goal? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Roman Josi score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +490 (Bet $10 to win $49.00 if he scores a goal)

Josi stats and insights

In five of 35 games this season, Josi has scored — including two games with multiple goals.

In two games versus the Flames this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken three of them.

On the power play, Josi has accumulated one goal and nine assists.

Josi’s shooting percentage is 6.7%, and he averages 2.8 shots per game.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames have given up 115 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 15th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Flames have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 22.6 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

Josi recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/3/2025 Canucks 1 0 1 23:53 Away W 3-0 12/31/2024 Wild 0 0 0 32:30 Away L 5-3 12/30/2024 Jets 0 0 0 21:05 Away L 3-0 12/27/2024 Blues 0 0 0 26:27 Away L 7-4 12/23/2024 Hurricanes 0 0 0 20:50 Home W 5-2 12/21/2024 Kings 1 0 1 26:25 Home W 3-2 OT 12/10/2024 Flames 0 0 0 5:32 Home L 4-3 12/7/2024 Senators 0 0 0 26:04 Away L 3-1 12/5/2024 Canadiens 0 0 0 27:40 Away L 3-0 12/4/2024 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 26:27 Away L 3-2

Predators vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 4, 2025

Saturday, January 4, 2025 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

