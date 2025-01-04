Will Ryan O’Reilly Score a Goal Against the Flames on January 4? Published 6:25 am Saturday, January 4, 2025

Can we expect Ryan O’Reilly finding the back of the net when the Nashville Predators take on the Calgary Flames at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Will Ryan O’Reilly score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)

O’Reilly stats and insights

O’Reilly has scored in eight of 36 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

In two games against the Flames this season, he has attempted two shots, but has not scored a goal.

On the power play he has four goals, plus three assists.

O’Reilly averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.5%.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 115 total goals (3.0 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Flames have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 22.6 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

O’Reilly recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/3/2025 Canucks 0 0 0 14:34 Away W 3-0 12/31/2024 Wild 1 1 0 20:53 Away L 5-3 12/30/2024 Jets 0 0 0 14:29 Away L 3-0 12/27/2024 Blues 1 0 1 19:54 Away L 7-4 12/23/2024 Hurricanes 1 1 0 18:54 Home W 5-2 12/21/2024 Kings 1 0 1 17:27 Home W 3-2 OT 12/19/2024 Penguins 1 0 1 18:38 Home L 5-4 OT 12/17/2024 Rangers 0 0 0 16:00 Home W 2-0 12/14/2024 Avalanche 0 0 0 17:08 Away L 5-2 12/12/2024 Stars 3 2 1 16:10 Away W 4-1

Predators vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 4, 2025

Saturday, January 4, 2025 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

