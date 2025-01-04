Will Steven Stamkos Score a Goal Against the Flames on January 4?
Published 6:25 am Saturday, January 4, 2025
When the Nashville Predators face off against the Calgary Flames on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, will Steven Stamkos score a goal? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.
Will Steven Stamkos score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)
Stamkos stats and insights
- In 11 of 39 games this season, Stamkos has scored — and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has not scored versus the Flames this season in two games (two shots).
- On the power play he has seven goals, plus five assists.
- Stamkos’ shooting percentage is 14%, and he averages 2.2 shots per game.
Flames defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Flames are allowing 115 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 15th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Flames have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 22.6 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.
Stamkos recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/3/2025
|Canucks
|1
|1
|0
|18:00
|Away
|W 3-0
|12/31/2024
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|22:04
|Away
|L 5-3
|12/30/2024
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|15:20
|Away
|L 3-0
|12/27/2024
|Blues
|2
|1
|1
|21:04
|Away
|L 7-4
|12/23/2024
|Hurricanes
|1
|1
|0
|17:05
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/21/2024
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|18:27
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/19/2024
|Penguins
|1
|1
|0
|19:12
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
|12/17/2024
|Rangers
|2
|0
|2
|18:35
|Home
|W 2-0
|12/14/2024
|Avalanche
|1
|1
|0
|16:39
|Away
|L 5-2
|12/12/2024
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|16:28
|Away
|W 4-1
Predators vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 4, 2025
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
