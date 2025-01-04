Will Steven Stamkos Score a Goal Against the Flames on January 4?

Published 6:25 am Saturday, January 4, 2025

By Data Skrive

Will Steven Stamkos Score a Goal Against the Flames on January 4?

When the Nashville Predators face off against the Calgary Flames on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, will Steven Stamkos score a goal? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.

Will Steven Stamkos score a goal against the Flames?

Email newsletter signup

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Stamkos stats and insights

  • In 11 of 39 games this season, Stamkos has scored — and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • He has not scored versus the Flames this season in two games (two shots).
  • On the power play he has seven goals, plus five assists.
  • Stamkos’ shooting percentage is 14%, and he averages 2.2 shots per game.

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.

Flames defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Flames are allowing 115 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 15th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Flames have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 22.6 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

Catch NHL action all season long on Max.

Stamkos recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/3/2025 Canucks 1 1 0 18:00 Away W 3-0
12/31/2024 Wild 1 0 1 22:04 Away L 5-3
12/30/2024 Jets 0 0 0 15:20 Away L 3-0
12/27/2024 Blues 2 1 1 21:04 Away L 7-4
12/23/2024 Hurricanes 1 1 0 17:05 Home W 5-2
12/21/2024 Kings 0 0 0 18:27 Home W 3-2 OT
12/19/2024 Penguins 1 1 0 19:12 Home L 5-4 OT
12/17/2024 Rangers 2 0 2 18:35 Home W 2-0
12/14/2024 Avalanche 1 1 0 16:39 Away L 5-2
12/12/2024 Stars 1 0 1 16:28 Away W 4-1

Predators vs. Flames game info

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id:

More Player Props

Will Ryan O'Reilly Score a Goal Against the Flames on January 4?

Will Ryan O’Reilly Score a Goal Against the Flames on January 4?

Will Jonathan Marchessault Score a Goal Against the Flames on January 4?

Will Jonathan Marchessault Score a Goal Against the Flames on January 4?

Will Roman Josi Score a Goal Against the Flames on January 4?

Will Roman Josi Score a Goal Against the Flames on January 4?

Will Filip Forsberg Score a Goal Against the Flames on January 4?

Will Filip Forsberg Score a Goal Against the Flames on January 4?

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • newsletter signup