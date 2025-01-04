Will Steven Stamkos Score a Goal Against the Flames on January 4? Published 6:25 am Saturday, January 4, 2025

When the Nashville Predators face off against the Calgary Flames on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, will Steven Stamkos score a goal? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.

Will Steven Stamkos score a goal against the Flames?

Email newsletter signup

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Stamkos stats and insights

In 11 of 39 games this season, Stamkos has scored — and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not scored versus the Flames this season in two games (two shots).

On the power play he has seven goals, plus five assists.

Stamkos’ shooting percentage is 14%, and he averages 2.2 shots per game.

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.

Flames defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Flames are allowing 115 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 15th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Flames have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 22.6 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

Catch NHL action all season long on Max.

Stamkos recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/3/2025 Canucks 1 1 0 18:00 Away W 3-0 12/31/2024 Wild 1 0 1 22:04 Away L 5-3 12/30/2024 Jets 0 0 0 15:20 Away L 3-0 12/27/2024 Blues 2 1 1 21:04 Away L 7-4 12/23/2024 Hurricanes 1 1 0 17:05 Home W 5-2 12/21/2024 Kings 0 0 0 18:27 Home W 3-2 OT 12/19/2024 Penguins 1 1 0 19:12 Home L 5-4 OT 12/17/2024 Rangers 2 0 2 18:35 Home W 2-0 12/14/2024 Avalanche 1 1 0 16:39 Away L 5-2 12/12/2024 Stars 1 0 1 16:28 Away W 4-1

Predators vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 4, 2025

Saturday, January 4, 2025 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: