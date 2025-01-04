Will Tyjae Spears Play in Week 18? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Published 2:18 pm Saturday, January 4, 2025
Tyjae Spears has been ruled out for the Tennessee Titans’ Week 18 contest against the Houston Texans. The contest starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Take a look at Spears’ stats on this page.
Looking at season stats, Spears has rushed for 312 yards on 84 carries with four touchdowns, averaging 3.7 yards per carry, and has 30 catches (35 targets) for 224 yards.
Tyjae Spears Injury Status: Out (DNP)
- Spears (out, concussion) is listed on the injury report this week.
- The Titans have listed one other running back on the injury report this week:
- Tony Pollard (questionable/ankle): 238 Rush Att; 1017 Rush Yds; 5 Rush TDs 41 Rec; 238 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Titans vs. Texans Game Info
- Game Day: January 5, 2025
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- TV Channel: CBS
- Spread: Titans -1.5
- Total: 36.5 points
Spears 2024 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|84
|312
|4
|3.7
|35
|30
|224
|1
Spears Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Bears
|4
|21
|0
|4
|11
|0
|Week 2
|@Jets
|6
|20
|0
|2
|11
|0
|Week 3
|@Packers
|2
|7
|0
|4
|54
|0
|Week 4
|@Dolphins
|15
|39
|1
|2
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Colts
|6
|27
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 10
|@Chargers
|7
|47
|0
|3
|4
|0
|Week 11
|@Vikings
|3
|0
|0
|2
|8
|0
|Week 13
|@Commanders
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 14
|@Jaguars
|6
|21
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Week 15
|@Bengals
|4
|5
|1
|6
|87
|1
|Week 16
|@Colts
|10
|27
|2
|3
|39
|0
|Week 17
|@Jaguars
|20
|95
|0
|3
|8
|0
