Celtics vs. Hawks Tickets Available – Saturday, Jan. 18

Published 5:24 am Sunday, January 5, 2025

By Data Skrive

On Saturday, January 18, 2025, the Boston Celtics (26-9) play the Atlanta Hawks (18-18) at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-BOS and FDSSE.

Celtics vs. Hawks Game Info & Tickets

  • Date: Saturday, January 18, 2025
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: NBCS-BOS and FDSSE
  • Location: Boston, Massachusetts
  • Venue: TD Garden
  • Favorite:

Celtics vs. Hawks 2024-25 Stats

Celtics Hawks
119.3 Points Avg. 117.1
108.4 Points Allowed Avg. 119.7
46.2% Field Goal % 46.4%
37.1% Three Point % 35%

Celtics’ Top Players

  • Jayson Tatum has put up 28.2 points, 9.4 rebounds and 5.6 assists for the Celtics.
  • Among active players, the Celtics are led by Payton Pritchard from long distance. He knocks down 3.7 shots from deep per game.
  • Tatum records 1.3 steals per game. Derrick White collects 1.2 blocks a contest.

Hawks’ Top Players

  • The Hawks go-to guy, Trae Young, leads active Hawks players in both scoring (22.5 points per game) and assists (12 assists per game).
  • Jalen Johnson has per-game averages of 19.8 points, 5.3 assists and 10.1 rebounds this season.
  • Young averages 2.9 made threes per game.
  • Dyson Daniels’ 3.2 steals and Johnson’s 1.1 blocks per game are vital to the Hawks’ defensive effort.

Celtics Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread
1/7 Nuggets Away
1/10 Kings Home
1/12 Pelicans Home
1/15 Raptors Away
1/17 Magic Home
1/18 Hawks Home
1/20 Warriors Away
1/22 Clippers Away
1/23 Lakers Away
1/25 Mavericks Away
1/27 Rockets Home

Hawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread
1/7 Jazz Away
1/9 Suns Away
1/11 Rockets Home
1/14 Suns Home
1/15 Bulls Away
1/18 Celtics Away
1/20 Knicks Away
1/22 Pistons Home
1/23 Raptors Home
1/25 Raptors Home
1/27 Timberwolves Away

