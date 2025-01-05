Celtics vs. Hawks Tickets Available – Saturday, Jan. 18
Published 5:24 am Sunday, January 5, 2025
On Saturday, January 18, 2025, the Boston Celtics (26-9) play the Atlanta Hawks (18-18) at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-BOS and FDSSE.
Looking for NBA tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.
Celtics vs. Hawks Game Info & Tickets
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Date: Saturday, January 18, 2025
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: NBCS-BOS and FDSSE
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: TD Garden
- Favorite: –
Email newsletter signup
Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.
Celtics vs. Hawks 2024-25 Stats
|Celtics
|Hawks
|119.3
|Points Avg.
|117.1
|108.4
|Points Allowed Avg.
|119.7
|46.2%
|Field Goal %
|46.4%
|37.1%
|Three Point %
|35%
Get tickets for this game at StubHub
Celtics’ Top Players
- Jayson Tatum has put up 28.2 points, 9.4 rebounds and 5.6 assists for the Celtics.
- Among active players, the Celtics are led by Payton Pritchard from long distance. He knocks down 3.7 shots from deep per game.
- Tatum records 1.3 steals per game. Derrick White collects 1.2 blocks a contest.
Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.
Hawks’ Top Players
- The Hawks go-to guy, Trae Young, leads active Hawks players in both scoring (22.5 points per game) and assists (12 assists per game).
- Jalen Johnson has per-game averages of 19.8 points, 5.3 assists and 10.1 rebounds this season.
- Young averages 2.9 made threes per game.
- Dyson Daniels’ 3.2 steals and Johnson’s 1.1 blocks per game are vital to the Hawks’ defensive effort.
Celtics Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|1/7
|Nuggets
|–
|Away
|–
|1/10
|Kings
|–
|Home
|–
|1/12
|Pelicans
|–
|Home
|–
|1/15
|Raptors
|–
|Away
|–
|1/17
|Magic
|–
|Home
|–
|1/18
|Hawks
|–
|Home
|–
|1/20
|Warriors
|–
|Away
|–
|1/22
|Clippers
|–
|Away
|–
|1/23
|Lakers
|–
|Away
|–
|1/25
|Mavericks
|–
|Away
|–
|1/27
|Rockets
|–
|Home
|–
Go see the Celtics or Hawks in person this season – get tickets now at StubHub.
Hawks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|1/7
|Jazz
|–
|Away
|–
|1/9
|Suns
|–
|Away
|–
|1/11
|Rockets
|–
|Home
|–
|1/14
|Suns
|–
|Home
|–
|1/15
|Bulls
|–
|Away
|–
|1/18
|Celtics
|–
|Away
|–
|1/20
|Knicks
|–
|Away
|–
|1/22
|Pistons
|–
|Home
|–
|1/23
|Raptors
|–
|Home
|–
|1/25
|Raptors
|–
|Home
|–
|1/27
|Timberwolves
|–
|Away
|–
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.