Celtics vs. Hawks Tickets Available – Saturday, Jan. 18 Published 5:24 am Sunday, January 5, 2025

On Saturday, January 18, 2025, the Boston Celtics (26-9) play the Atlanta Hawks (18-18) at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-BOS and FDSSE.

Celtics vs. Hawks Game Info & Tickets

Date: Saturday, January 18, 2025

Time: 7:00 PM ET

How to watch on TV: NBCS-BOS and FDSSE

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Venue: TD Garden

TD Garden Favorite: –

Celtics vs. Hawks 2024-25 Stats

Celtics Hawks 119.3 Points Avg. 117.1 108.4 Points Allowed Avg. 119.7 46.2% Field Goal % 46.4% 37.1% Three Point % 35%

Celtics’ Top Players

Jayson Tatum has put up 28.2 points, 9.4 rebounds and 5.6 assists for the Celtics.

Among active players, the Celtics are led by Payton Pritchard from long distance. He knocks down 3.7 shots from deep per game.

Tatum records 1.3 steals per game. Derrick White collects 1.2 blocks a contest.

Hawks’ Top Players

The Hawks go-to guy, Trae Young, leads active Hawks players in both scoring (22.5 points per game) and assists (12 assists per game).

Jalen Johnson has per-game averages of 19.8 points, 5.3 assists and 10.1 rebounds this season.

Young averages 2.9 made threes per game.

Dyson Daniels’ 3.2 steals and Johnson’s 1.1 blocks per game are vital to the Hawks’ defensive effort.

Celtics Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 1/7 Nuggets – Away – 1/10 Kings – Home – 1/12 Pelicans – Home – 1/15 Raptors – Away – 1/17 Magic – Home – 1/18 Hawks – Home – 1/20 Warriors – Away – 1/22 Clippers – Away – 1/23 Lakers – Away – 1/25 Mavericks – Away – 1/27 Rockets – Home –

Hawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 1/7 Jazz – Away – 1/9 Suns – Away – 1/11 Rockets – Home – 1/14 Suns – Home – 1/15 Bulls – Away – 1/18 Celtics – Away – 1/20 Knicks – Away – 1/22 Pistons – Home – 1/23 Raptors – Home – 1/25 Raptors – Home – 1/27 Timberwolves – Away –

