Claiborne County School closed Monday Published 8:01 pm Sunday, January 5, 2025

Claiborne County Schools will be closed Monday, January 6, 2025, due to inclement weather.

Most of the county saw light snow Sunday morning followed by a round of sleet and freezing rain in the afternoon. A new band of freezing precipitation moved into the area Sunday evening and prompted a special weather statement from the National Weather Service in Morristown at 6:09 p.m.

...Areas of Freezing Rain across the Northern Plateau into northeast Tennessee this Evening... An area of rain will move across the northern Plateau and northeast Tennessee this evening. As of 6 pm, pockets of sub- freezing temperatures remain which may make travel difficult especially across elevated surfaces, such as bridges and overpasses. The warm air advection will eventually warm temperatures above freezing overnight but an hour or two of sub-freezing temperatures are expected. Drivers should use caution and only travel if necessary this evening. Sunday night's forecast calls for showers and patchy fog after 10 p.m. with temperature rising to around 39 by 5 a.m.

East wind around 5 mph becoming south after midnight.

Chance of precipitation is 100%.

New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible. Monday there is a chance of rain showers before 1 p.m., then a chance of snow showers.

Areas of fog before 2 p.m. Otherwise, cloudy, with a temperature falling to around 29 by 5 p.m.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation is 30%