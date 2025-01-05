How to live stream NFL RedZone Week 18 with Fubo

Published 1:57 am Sunday, January 5, 2025

By Data Skrive

NFL fans, don’t miss a moment of the action during 18 in the NFL. Catch every touchdown from every game Sunday afternoon on NFL RedZone! You’ll get seven straight hours of football without commercials from the slate of matchups below.

Don’t miss a touchdown this NFL season. Catch every score with NFL RedZone on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Sign up today and watch seven hours of commercial-free football from every NFL game every Sunday.

Watch Today’s Matchups on NFL RedZone

Regional restrictions may apply for streaming local games. Watch NFL RedZone to catch touchdowns and big plays from every game in and out of market.

Matchup Time TV/Stream Odds
Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots 1 p.m. ET CBS | Paramount+, Fubo Favorite: Bills (-3.5)
Total: 36.5		 Bet on this game at BetMGM
New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1 p.m. ET FOX | Fubo Favorite: Buccaneers (-14)
Total: 44.5		 Bet on this game at BetMGM
Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts 1 p.m. ET FOX | Fubo Favorite: Colts (-3.5)
Total: 45		 Bet on this game at BetMGM
Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys 1 p.m. ET FOX | Fubo Favorite: Commanders (-6.5)
Total: 44		 Bet on this game at BetMGM
Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers 1 p.m. ET FOX | Fubo Favorite: Packers (-10)
Total: 41		 Bet on this game at BetMGM
New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles 1 p.m. ET CBS | Paramount+, Fubo Favorite: Eagles (-2.5)
Total: 37		 Bet on this game at BetMGM
Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons 1 p.m. ET CBS | Paramount+, Fubo Favorite: Falcons (-7.5)
Total: 48		 Bet on this game at BetMGM
Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans 1 p.m. ET CBS | Paramount+, Fubo Favorite: Titans (-1.5)
Total: 36.5		 Bet on this game at BetMGM
Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams 4:25 p.m. ET FOX | Fubo Favorite: Seahawks (-7)
Total: 38.5		 Bet on this game at BetMGM
Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders 4:25 p.m. ET CBS | Paramount+, Fubo Favorite: Chargers (-6.5)
Total: 42.5		 Bet on this game at BetMGM
San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals 4:25 p.m. ET FOX | Fubo Favorite: Cardinals (-4.5)
Total: 43		 Bet on this game at BetMGM
Miami Dolphins at New York Jets 4:25 p.m. ET FOX | Fubo Favorite: Jets (-1)
Total: 38.5		 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Catch every NFL touchdown with NFL RedZone on Fubo.

