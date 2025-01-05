How to Watch Tennessee vs. Oklahoma Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – January 5 Published 3:16 am Sunday, January 5, 2025

The Oklahoma Sooners (12-2) will try to extend a four-game road winning run at the Tennessee Volunteers (13-0) on Sunday, January 5, 2025, at 3:00 PM ET.

If you want to know where to watch this game, you can find it on ESPN.

Tennessee vs. Oklahoma Game Info

When: Sunday, January 5, 2025 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 5, 2025 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee How to watch on TV: ESPN

Tennessee 2024-25 Stats

Offensively, the Sooners are the fifth-best squad in college basketball (90.3 points per game). Defensively, they are 154th (62.3 points conceded per game).

Tennessee is top-25 this season in rebounding, ranking ninth-best in college basketball with 40.3 boards per game. Meanwhile, it ranks 83rd with 29.2 rebounds allowed per contest.

This season the Sooners are second-best in the country in assists at 22.2 per game.

Tennessee is committing 14.5 turnovers per game this season (103rd-ranked in college basketball), and it has forced 25.2 turnovers per game (third-best).

The Sooners are 26th in college basketball in 3-pointers made (8.6 per game) and 107th in 3-point percentage (33.3%).

Tennessee is allowing 4.5 threes per game (30th-ranked in college basketball). It is allowing opposing teams to shoot 26.2% (39th-ranked) from three-point land.

The Sooners take 36.4% percent of their shots from beyond the arc, and 25.2% of their made baskets are from there. Inside the arc, they take 63.6% of their shots, with 74.8% of their makes coming from there.

Oklahoma 2024-25 Stats

The Sooners are the fifth-best team in the country in points scored (90.3 per game) and 154th in points conceded (62.3).

On the boards, Oklahoma is third-best in the country in rebounds (45.1 per game). It is 38th in rebounds conceded (27.5 per game).

The Sooners are second-best in college basketball in assists (22.2 per game) in 2024-25.

Oklahoma is 275th in the country in turnovers per game (17.6) and 131st in turnovers forced (17.1).

The Sooners are 26th in the country in 3-pointers made (8.6 per game) and 107th in 3-point percentage (33.3%).

Oklahoma is 140th in the country in 3-pointers allowed (5.6 per game) and 56th in 3-point percentage defensively (27.1%).

The Sooners attempt 63.6% percent of their shots from inside the 3-point line, and 36.4% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 74.8% of the Sooners’ buckets are 2-pointers, and 25.2% are 3-pointers.

Tennessee’s Top Players

Volunteers Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Talaysia Cooper 13 17.9 5.5 3.5 3.2 0.8 1.1 Ruby Whitehorn 13 12.9 5.2 1.5 1.3 0.3 0.9 Jewel Spear 11 11.7 2.8 1.6 1.4 0.3 2.6 Samara Spencer 13 11.7 3.5 5.5 1.1 0.2 2.5 Lazaria Spearman 13 11.6 5.8 0.7 1.2 0.5 0.6

Oklahoma’s Top Players

Sooners Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Raegan Beers 14 17.4 9.4 1.1 0.6 1.3 0.1 Payton Verhulst 14 14.0 5.9 4.1 1.4 0.8 2.4 Skylar Vann 14 10.9 4.4 2.8 1.1 0.4 1.2 Sahara Williams 14 10.6 4.6 2.2 1.1 0.1 0.8 Liz Scott 14 7.2 4.7 1.1 0.7 0.4 0.0

Tennessee’s Upcoming Schedule

January 5 vs. Oklahoma at 3:00 PM ET

January 9 vs. LSU at 6:30 PM ET

January 12 at Arkansas at 1:00 PM ET

January 16 vs. Mississippi State at 7:00 PM ET

January 19 at Vanderbilt at 3:00 PM ET

January 23 at Texas at 9:00 PM ET

Oklahoma’s Upcoming Schedule

January 5 at Tennessee at 3:00 PM ET

January 9 at Mississippi State at 7:30 PM ET

January 12 vs. Texas A&M at 5:00 PM ET

January 16 vs. Missouri at 7:00 PM ET

January 19 at South Carolina at 3:00 PM ET

January 26 vs. Georgia at 2:30 PM ET

