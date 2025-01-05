January 5 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options Published 12:12 am Sunday, January 5, 2025

The Tampa Bay Lightning and the Anaheim Ducks take the ice for one of many compelling matchups on the NHL slate today.

Searching for live coverage of NHL action? All the games to watch today are here.

How to Watch January 5 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream New York Rangers @ Chicago Blackhawks 3 p.m. ET ABC Fubo Pittsburgh Penguins @ Carolina Hurricanes 6 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ New York Islanders @ Boston Bruins 6 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Philadelphia Flyers @ Toronto Maple Leafs 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Tampa Bay Lightning @ Anaheim Ducks 8 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

Regional restrictions may apply.

