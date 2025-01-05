Tennessee vs. Oklahoma Women’s Basketball Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total – January 5 Published 2:17 pm Sunday, January 5, 2025

Sunday’s game between the No. 15 Tennessee Volunteers (13-0) and No. 9 Oklahoma Sooners (12-2) at Thompson-Boling Arena has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 81-78, with Tennessee coming out on top. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on January 5.

Based on our computer prediction, Oklahoma is a good bet to cover the point spread, which currently sits at 4.5. The two sides are projected to fall short of the 174.5 total.

Tennessee vs. Oklahoma Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, January 5, 2025

Sunday, January 5, 2025 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena

Thompson-Boling Arena Line: Tennessee -4.5

Tennessee -4.5 Point total: 174.5

174.5 Moneyline (to win): Tennessee -225, Oklahoma +180

Tennessee vs. Oklahoma Score Prediction

Prediction:

Tennessee 81, Oklahoma 78

Spread & Total Prediction for Tennessee vs. Oklahoma

Pick ATS: Oklahoma (+4.5)

Oklahoma (+4.5) Pick OU: Under (174.5)

Tennessee has a 3-1-0 record against the spread this season compared to Oklahoma, who is 5-5-0 ATS. The Volunteers have hit the over in three games, while Sooners games have gone over four times. The two teams combine to score 188.5 points per game, 14.0 more points than this matchup’s total. In the last 10 contests, Tennessee is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall while Oklahoma has gone 5-5 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

Tennessee Performance Insights

The Volunteers’ +420 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 32.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 98.2 points per game (first in college basketball) while giving up 65.8 per outing (224th in college basketball).

Tennessee wins the rebound battle by 11.1 boards on average. It collects 40.3 rebounds per game, which ranks ninth in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 29.2 per outing.

Tennessee knocks down 12.2 three-pointers per game (first in college basketball) while shooting 33.5% from beyond the arc (102nd in college basketball). It is making 7.7 more threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 4.5 per game while shooting 26.2%.

The Volunteers rank seventh in college basketball by averaging 102.8 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 39th in college basketball, allowing 68.9 points per 100 possessions.

Tennessee has come out ahead in the turnover battle by 10.7 turnovers per game, committing 14.5 (103rd in college basketball play) while forcing 25.2 (third in college basketball).

Oklahoma Performance Insights

The Sooners have a +392 scoring differential, topping opponents by 28.0 points per game. They’re putting up 90.3 points per game, fifth in college basketball, and are giving up 62.3 per contest to rank 154th in college basketball.

Oklahoma is third in the nation at 45.1 rebounds per game. That’s 17.6 more than the 27.5 its opponents average.

Oklahoma hits 8.6 three-pointers per game (26th in college basketball) while shooting 33.3% from deep (107th in college basketball). It is making 3.0 more threes than its opponents, who drain 5.6 per game at 27.1%.

Oklahoma has committed 17.6 turnovers per game (275th in college basketball) while forcing 17.1 (131st in college basketball).

