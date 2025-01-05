Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee Basketball Tickets – Saturday, January 18 Published 4:03 am Sunday, January 5, 2025

The Vanderbilt Commodores (13-1, 1-0 SEC) meet the Tennessee Volunteers (14-0, 1-0 SEC) in a clash of SEC squads at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on SEC Network.

Looking for men’s college basketball tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.

Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee Game Info & Tickets

Date: Saturday, January 18, 2025

Saturday, January 18, 2025 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET How to watch on TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Memorial Gymnasium

Memorial Gymnasium Tickets: Get tickets for this game at StubHub

Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee 2024-25 Stats

Vanderbilt Stat Tennessee 86.1 Points For 79.8 66.5 Points Against 55.9 48.8% Field Goal % 48.1% 41.9% Opponent Field Goal % 34.9% 33.3% Three Point % 35.7% 33.3% Opponent Three Point % 24.3%

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Vanderbilt’s Top Players

The Commodores scoring leader is Jason Edwards, who puts up 18.4 points per game.

Devin paces Vanderbilt with 8.3 rebounds per game and A.J Hoggard leads the squad with 4.4 assists per matchup.

The Commodores are led by Tyler Nickel from long distance. He hits 2.4 shots from deep per game.

Vanderbilt’s blocks leader is McGlockton, who averages 1.4 per game. Tyler leads the team averaging 2.4 steals a contest.

Tennessee’s Top Players

Chaz Lanier owns the Volunteers top spot in scoring with 20.3 points per game and also tacks on 2.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest.

Igor Milicic Jr. (8.9 rebounds per game) and Zakai Zeigler (8.0 assists per game) are the Tennessee leaders in rebounds and assists.

Lanier is tops from three-point range for the Volunteers, knocking down 4.0 treys per game.

Nobody on Tennessee grabs more steals than Jahmai Mashack (2.4 per game) or blocks more shots than Felix Okpara (1.3 per game).

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Max. Use our link to sign up today.

Vanderbilt Schedule

Tennessee Schedule

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

id: