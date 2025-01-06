Florida vs. Tennessee Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total – January 7 Published 1:22 pm Monday, January 6, 2025

Tuesday’s contest features the No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers (14-0, 1-0 SEC) and the No. 8 Florida Gators (13-1, 0-1 SEC) facing off at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 74-71 victory for Tennessee according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on January 7.

Based on our computer prediction, Tennessee is projected to cover the spread (2.5) against Florida. The two teams are projected to go under the 148.5 over/under.

Email newsletter signup

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Florida vs. Tennessee Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, January 7, 2025

Tuesday, January 7, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Gainesville, Florida

Gainesville, Florida Venue: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center

Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center Line: Florida -2.5

Florida -2.5 Point total: 148.5

148.5 Moneyline (to win): Florida -142, Tennessee +118

Place your bets on any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Florida vs. Tennessee Score Prediction

Prediction:

Tennessee 74, Florida 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Florida vs. Tennessee

Pick ATS: Tennessee (+2.5)

Tennessee (+2.5) Pick OU: Under (148.5)

Both Florida and Tennessee are 10-4-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. The Gators have hit the over in six games, while Volunteers games have gone over five times. The teams score an average of 168.1 points per game, 19.6 more points than this matchup’s total. Florida is 8-2 against the spread and 9-1 overall over its past 10 games, while Tennessee has gone 7-3 against the spread and 10-0 overall.

Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

Florida Performance Insights

The Gators average 88.3 points per game (fifth in college basketball) while allowing 66.5 per outing (64th in college basketball). They have a +305 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 21.8 points per game.

The 42.8 rebounds per game Florida averages rank first in college basketball, and are 13.4 more than the 29.4 its opponents collect per contest.

Florida hits 9.9 three-pointers per game (37th in college basketball), 3.3 more than its opponents (6.6). It is shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc (135th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 28.6%.

The Gators average 106.2 points per 100 possessions on offense (24th in college basketball), and give up 80.0 points per 100 possessions (ninth in college basketball).

Florida has committed 10.7 turnovers per game (102nd in college basketball action), 1.6 fewer than the 12.3 it forces on average (160th in college basketball).

Tennessee Performance Insights

The Volunteers put up 79.8 points per game (80th in college basketball) while allowing 55.9 per contest (second in college basketball). They have a +334 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 23.9 points per game.

Tennessee ranks 32nd in college basketball at 36.6 rebounds per game. That’s 11.4 more than the 25.2 its opponents average.

Tennessee knocks down 8.9 three-pointers per game (90th in college basketball), 2.3 more than its opponents.

Tennessee has committed 10.2 turnovers per game (62nd in college basketball), 2.9 fewer than the 13.1 it forces (93rd in college basketball).

Rep your favorite players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: