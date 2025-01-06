How to Pick the Jets vs. Predators Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – January 7 Published 12:36 pm Monday, January 6, 2025

There are lots of betting options to consider for the upcoming matchup that has the Winnipeg Jets facing off against the Nashville Predators at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 7. To get you ready to make a wager or build a parlay, check out our best bets and predictions below.

Jets vs. Predators Picks

Total Pick

Pick OU: Over 5.5 (model projecting 5.8 goals)

This season, Winnipeg games have gone over this one’s 5.5-goal over/under 21 times.

A total of 16 of Nashville’s games have ended with over 5.5 goals this season.

The Jets score 3.59 goals per game, compared to the Predators’ average of 2.45, adding up to 0.5 more goals than this contest’s over/under of 5.5.

The 5.6 goals per game these two teams are conceding on average are 0.1 more than the total for this contest.

Moneyline Pick

Jets Moneyline: -154

The Jets have gone 23-6 this season when favored on the moneyline.

Winnipeg is 12-4 (victorious in 75.0% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -154 or shorter.

The Jets have a 60.6% chance (based on the moneyline’s implied probability) to win this game.

Predators Moneyline: +128

Nashville has claimed an upset victory three times when playing as the underdog on the moneyline this season (in 17 games as the underdog).

When the Predators’ moneyline odds are +128 or longer, they have won a single game in four opportunities.

Nashville’s implied probability to win is 43.9% based on its moneyline odds.

Score Prediction

Prediction:

Winnipeg 4, Nashville 2

Jets Points Leaders

Kyle Connor has been imperative to Winnipeg’s offense this season, registering 52 points in 41 games.

Mark Scheifele is another of Winnipeg’s important contributors currently with 46 total points (23 goals and 23 assists) to his name.

Winnipeg’s offensive effort is aided by Joshua Morrissey’s 46 points. He’s contributed 33 assists.

As Winnipeg’s top goalie, Connor Hellebuyck has recorded 24 wins and 6 losses this season while allowing 67 goals with 839 saves.

Predators Points Leaders

Filip Forsberg’s nine goals and 24 assists in 40 games give him 33 points on the season, making him a key part of his team’s offense.

Nashville’s Jonathan Marchessault has racked up 29 total points (0.7 per game), with 14 goals and 15 assists.

Ryan O’Reilly has 12 goals and 13 assists for Winnipeg.

Nashville’s Juuse Saros is 9-16-6 this season, amassing 785 saves and giving up 82 goals (2.7 goals against average) with a .905 save percentage (23rd in the league).

Jets’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 12/31/2024 Avalanche L 5-2 Away +175 1/2/2025 Ducks L 4-3 Home -269 1/4/2025 Red Wings L 4-2 Home -216 1/7/2025 Predators – Home -154 1/10/2025 Kings – Home – 1/11/2025 Avalanche – Home – 1/14/2025 Canucks – Home –

Predators’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 12/31/2024 Wild L 5-3 Away +100 1/3/2025 Canucks W 3-0 Away -191 1/4/2025 Flames W 4-1 Away -101 1/7/2025 Jets – Away +128 1/11/2025 Capitals – Home – 1/14/2025 Golden Knights – Home – 1/16/2025 Blackhawks – Home –

Winnipeg vs. Nashville Game Info

Date: Tuesday, January 7, 2025

Tuesday, January 7, 2025 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Winnipeg, Manitoba

Winnipeg, Manitoba Venue: Canada Life Centre

