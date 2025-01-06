How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Tuesday, January 7 Published 4:18 am Monday, January 6, 2025

Ranked squads are on Monday’s college basketball schedule for one game, the TCU Horned Frogs taking on the Houston Cougars.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s Top 25 Games

TCU Horned Frogs at No. 14 Houston Cougars

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

id: