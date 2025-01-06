How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Tuesday, January 7

Published 4:18 am Monday, January 6, 2025

By Data Skrive

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games - Tuesday, January 7

Ranked squads are on Monday’s college basketball schedule for one game, the TCU Horned Frogs taking on the Houston Cougars.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s Top 25 Games

TCU Horned Frogs at No. 14 Houston Cougars

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

id:

More How to Watch

How to Watch the NBA Today, January 6

How to Watch the NBA Today, January 6

Celtics vs. Hawks Tickets Available – Saturday, Jan. 18

Celtics vs. Hawks Tickets Available – Saturday, Jan. 18

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Oklahoma Women's Basketball on TV or Live Stream - January 5

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Oklahoma Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – January 5

How to live stream NFL RedZone Week 18 with Fubo

How to live stream NFL RedZone Week 18 with Fubo

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • newsletter signup