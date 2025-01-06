How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Tuesday, January 7
Published 9:18 pm Monday, January 6, 2025
The UCLA Bruins versus the Purdue Boilermakers is the only game on Tuesday’s college basketball slate that has a ranked team on the court.
Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.
Today’s Top 25 Games
No. 1 UCLA Bruins at Purdue Boilermakers
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV channel: Big Ten Network
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Email newsletter signup
Catch tons of live women’s college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
id: