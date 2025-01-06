January 6 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options
Published 4:16 am Monday, January 6, 2025
Monday’s NHL schedule features top teams in action. Among those contests is the Washington Capitals squaring off against the Buffalo Sabres.
Searching for how to watch NHL action? All the games to watch on Monday are here.
How to Watch January 6 NHL Games
|Matchup
|Puck Drop
|TV Channel
|Live Stream
|Washington Capitals @ Buffalo Sabres
|7 p.m. ET
|NHL Network
|Fubo
|Vancouver Canucks @ Montreal Canadiens
|7:30 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Florida Panthers @ Colorado Avalanche
|9 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|New Jersey Devils @ Seattle Kraken
|10 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
Regional restrictions may apply.
