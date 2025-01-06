January 6 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options Published 4:16 am Monday, January 6, 2025

Monday’s NHL schedule features top teams in action. Among those contests is the Washington Capitals squaring off against the Buffalo Sabres.

Searching for how to watch NHL action? All the games to watch on Monday are here.

How to Watch January 6 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream Washington Capitals @ Buffalo Sabres 7 p.m. ET NHL Network Fubo Vancouver Canucks @ Montreal Canadiens 7:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Florida Panthers @ Colorado Avalanche 9 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ New Jersey Devils @ Seattle Kraken 10 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

Regional restrictions may apply.

