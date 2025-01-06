Jets vs. Predators Injury Report Today – January 7 Published 10:42 pm Monday, January 6, 2025

Currently, the Winnipeg Jets (27-12-2) have four players on the injury report for their matchup with the Nashville Predators (13-20-7) at Canada Life Centre on Tuesday, January 7 at 8:00 PM ET.

Winnipeg Jets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Haydn Fleury D Out Knee Mason Appleton C Out Lower Body Colin Miller D Questionable Throat Dylan Samberg D Out Foot

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Thomas Novak C Questionable Upper Body Adam Wilsby D Questionable Upper Body Jeremy Lauzon D Out Lower Body Cole Smith LW Out Lower Body Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed

Jets vs. Predators Game Info

Date: Tuesday, January 7, 2025

Tuesday, January 7, 2025 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Winnipeg, Manitoba

Winnipeg, Manitoba Venue: Canada Life Centre

Jets Season Insights

The Jets’ 147 total goals (3.6 per game) make them the second-best scoring team in the NHL.

Defensively, Winnipeg has been one of the stingiest units in league play, conceding 104 total goals (2.5 per game) to rank third.

Their goal differential (+43) leads the league.

Predators Season Insights

With 98 goals (2.4 per game), the Predators have the league’s 32nd-ranked offense.

Nashville gives up 3.1 goals per game (123 total), which ranks 17th in the league.

With a goal differential of -25, they are 29th in the league.

Jets vs. Predators Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Jets (-144) Predators (+121) 5.5

