John Collins Injury Status – Jazz vs. Hawks Injury Report January 7 Published 10:33 pm Monday, January 6, 2025

Currently, the Utah Jazz (9-25) have five players on the injury report, including John Collins, in their matchup against the Atlanta Hawks (18-18) at Delta Center on Tuesday, January 7 at 9:00 PM ET. The Hawks have six injured players, including Trae Young, for the matchup.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Email newsletter signup

In their most recent outing on Sunday, the Jazz claimed a 105-92 victory over the Magic. Brice Sensabaugh scored a team-leading 27 points for the Jazz in the win.

The Hawks are coming off of a 131-105 loss to the Clippers in their most recent game on Saturday. Young scored 20 points in the Hawks’ loss, leading the team.

Utah Jazz Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Taylor Hendricks PF Out For Season Fibula 4.7 5.0 0.7 John Collins PF Out Personal 17.9 8.3 2.5 Jordan Clarkson SG Questionable Plantar 16.0 3.4 3.8 Lauri Markkanen PF Out Back 19.3 6.3 2.0 Keyonte George SG Out Heel 15.6 3.4 5.7

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get live and on-demand access to NBA games.

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Cody Zeller C Questionable Personal Kobe Bufkin SG Out For Season Shoulder 5.3 2.1 1.7 Larry Nance Jr. PF Out Hand 9.5 4.3 1.6 Bogdan Bogdanovic SG Questionable Leg 10.9 3.1 2.3 Jalen Johnson SF Out Shoulder 19.8 10.1 5.3 Trae Young PG Questionable Achilles 22.5 3.5 12.0

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at StubHub.

Jazz vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 7, 2025 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 7, 2025 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah TV: KJZZ and FDSSE

KJZZ and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: