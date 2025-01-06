State treasurer returns over $1,000 in Unclaimed Property to Claiborne County Published 4:10 pm Monday, January 6, 2025

State Treasurer David H. Lillard Jr. recently returned $1,133.02 in Unclaimed Property to Claiborne County officials on behalf of Claiborne County.

Unclaimed property is money turned over to the State by businesses and organizations that were unable to locate the rightful owner. The Unclaimed Property Division is a consumer protection program of the Tennessee Department of Treasury that works to reunite the millions of missing dollars turned over every year with its rightful owners.

“Claiborne County is grateful to Treasurer Lillard for returning over $1,000 to us,” said Mayor Joe Brooks. “There is almost $1.5 million still waiting to be claimed in Claiborne County, so everyone should check to see if some of it belongs to them.”

Legislation passed by the General Assembly in 2017 allows for greater efficiency in reporting and returning unclaimed property to Tennesseans. Included in this law is a provision Treasurer Lillard is particularly proud of, allowing his office to return missing money to local governments and Tennessee schools without requiring them to file a claim.

“The Tennessee Department of Treasury’s Unclaimed Property Division is an important service to Tennesseans, and I encourage all my constituents to go to ClaimItTN.gov to search their name for free,” said State Senator Jessie Seal. “You might be pleasantly surprised to find some money waiting for you.”

Each year, businesses turn over thousands of unclaimed properties to the State. Last year, there were more than a million pieces of property turned over from businesses. The Unclaimed Property Division returned 78,305 claims, totaling $62.6 million, to the rightful owners during fiscal year 2024. In Claiborne County, there are over 25,000 instances of Unclaimed Property, totaling nearly $1.5 million waiting to be claimed.

“I am grateful to our General Assembly for supporting the Unclaimed Property program, giving Treasury the ability to proactively put money back into the hands of local governments,” Treasurer Lillard said. “The support of these legislators has allowed us to increase efficiency and return more money to your communities.”

Anyone can see if they are owed any missing money by searching their name at ClaimItTN.gov, and may file a claim online if they find unclaimed property belonging to them