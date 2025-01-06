Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Tuesday, January 7 Published 11:13 pm Monday, January 6, 2025

Top-25 teams will be in action across 10 games on Tuesday’s college basketball schedule. That includes the Tennessee Volunteers squaring off against the Florida Gators at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center. Looking for against-the-spread picks? See below.

Place your bets on any men's college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today

No. 21 West Virginia Mountaineers vs. Arizona Wildcats

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Arizona 74, West Virginia 73

Arizona 74, West Virginia 73 Projected Favorite: Arizona by 0.2 points

Arizona by 0.2 points Pick ATS: West Virginia (+2.5)

Key Facts

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Morgantown, West Virginia

Morgantown, West Virginia Venue: WVU Coliseum

WVU Coliseum TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: ESPN2

Georgia Bulldogs vs. No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Kentucky 78, Georgia 76

Kentucky 78, Georgia 76 Projected Favorite: Kentucky by 2.5 points

Kentucky by 2.5 points Pick ATS: Georgia (+3.5)

Key Facts

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Athens, Georgia

Athens, Georgia Venue: Stegeman Coliseum

Stegeman Coliseum TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 4 Duke Blue Devils vs. Pittsburgh Panthers

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Duke 78, Pittsburgh 68

Duke 78, Pittsburgh 68 Projected Favorite: Duke by 9.2 points

Duke by 9.2 points Pick ATS: Pittsburgh (+13.5)

Key Facts

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Durham, North Carolina

Durham, North Carolina Venue: Cameron Indoor Stadium

Cameron Indoor Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 8 Florida Gators vs. No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Tennessee 74, Florida 71

Tennessee 74, Florida 71 Projected Favorite: Tennessee by 2.4 points

Tennessee by 2.4 points Pick ATS: Tennessee (+2.5)

Key Facts

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Gainesville, Florida

Gainesville, Florida Venue: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center

Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 3 Iowa State Cyclones vs. Utah Utes

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Iowa State 83, Utah 69

Iowa State 83, Utah 69 Projected Favorite: Iowa State by 14.7 points

Iowa State by 14.7 points Pick ATS: Utah (+17.5)

Key Facts

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Ames, Iowa

Ames, Iowa Venue: James H. Hilton Coliseum

James H. Hilton Coliseum TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

No. 7 Marquette Golden Eagles vs. Georgetown Hoyas

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Marquette 77, Georgetown 66

Marquette 77, Georgetown 66 Projected Favorite: Marquette by 11.5 points

Marquette by 11.5 points Pick ATS: Georgetown (+12.5)

Key Facts

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Vanderbilt Commodores vs. No. 14 Mississippi State Bulldogs

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Mississippi State 77, Vanderbilt 76

Mississippi State 77, Vanderbilt 76 Projected Favorite: Mississippi State by 0.2 points

Mississippi State by 0.2 points Pick ATS: Mississippi State (+1.5)

Key Facts

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Memorial Gymnasium

Memorial Gymnasium TV Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Texas Longhorns vs. No. 2 Auburn Tigers

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Auburn 80, Texas 70

Auburn 80, Texas 70 Projected Favorite: Auburn by 10.1 points

Auburn by 10.1 points Pick ATS: Texas (+10.5)

Key Facts

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Location: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas Venue: Moody Center

Moody Center TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 22 UCLA Bruins vs. No. 24 Michigan Wolverines

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: UCLA 72, Michigan 71

UCLA 72, Michigan 71 Projected Favorite: UCLA by 1 points

UCLA by 1 points Pick ATS: Michigan (+3.5)

Key Facts

Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Pauley Pavilion

Pauley Pavilion TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Live Stream: Peacock

San Jose State Spartans vs. No. 25 Utah State Aggies

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Utah State 79, San Jose State 68

Utah State 79, San Jose State 68 Projected Favorite: Utah State by 11.6 points

Utah State by 11.6 points Pick ATS: Utah State (-10.5)

Key Facts

Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Location: San Jose, California

San Jose, California Venue: Provident Credit Union Event Center

Provident Credit Union Event Center TV Channel: MW Network

MW Network Live Stream: MW Network

