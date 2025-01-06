Where to Watch Winnipeg Jets vs. Nashville Predators on TV or Streaming Live – January 7 Published 8:23 pm Monday, January 6, 2025

NHL action on Tuesday features a meeting in Winnipeg, Manitoba between the Winnipeg Jets (27-12-2) and Nashville Predators (13-20-7) at Canada Life Centre, starting at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The Jets are second in the Western Conference (56 points), and the Predators are 14th in the Western Conference (33 points).

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.

Jets vs. Predators Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 7, 2025

Tuesday, January 7, 2025 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Winnipeg, Manitoba

Winnipeg, Manitoba Arena: Canada Life Centre

Canada Life Centre Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Email newsletter signup

Watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more streaming all season on ESPN+.

Jets’ Top Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways F Kyle Connor 41 22 30 52 42 15 F Mark Scheifele 41 23 23 46 54 14 D Joshua Morrissey 41 4 33 37 38 16 F Gabriel Vilardi 41 18 18 36 22 16 F Nikolaj Ehlers 32 12 21 33 27 7

Jets Stat Rankings

Goals: 3.59 (3rd)

3.59 (3rd) Goals Allowed: 2.54 (3rd)

2.54 (3rd) Shots: 28.2 (18th)

28.2 (18th) Shots Allowed: 29.2 (22nd)

29.2 (22nd) Power Play %: 31.45 (1st)

31.45 (1st) Penalty Kill %: 77.57 (22nd)

Jets’ Upcoming Schedule

January 7 vs. Predators: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo) January 10 vs. Kings: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo) January 11 vs. Avalanche: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo) January 14 vs. Canucks: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 16 vs. Kraken: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 18 vs. Flames: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 20 at Utah Hockey Club: 9:30 PM ET on ESPN+

9:30 PM ET on ESPN+ January 22 at Avalanche: 9:30 PM ET on ESPN+

9:30 PM ET on ESPN+ January 24 vs. Utah Hockey Club: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 26 vs. Flames: 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+

6:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 28 at Canadiens: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 30 at Bruins: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ February 1 at Capitals: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ February 4 vs. Hurricanes: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ February 7 vs. Islanders: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ February 22 at Blues: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ February 24 vs. Sharks: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+

7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ February 26 at Senators: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ February 27 at Predators: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ March 1 vs. Flyers: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

Looking for NHL tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.

Predators’ Top Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways F Filip Forsberg 40 9 24 33 59 25 F Jonathan Marchessault 40 14 15 29 54 5 D Roman Josi 36 7 18 25 56 20 F Ryan O’Reilly 37 12 13 25 28 15 F Steven Stamkos 40 12 13 25 22 10

Rep your favorite players with officially licensed NHL gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.

Predators Stat Rankings

Goals: 2.45 (32nd)

2.45 (32nd) Goals Allowed: 3.08 (17th)

3.08 (17th) Shots: 29.1 (12th)

29.1 (12th) Shots Allowed: 29.6 (27th)

29.6 (27th) Power Play %: 19.82 (20th)

19.82 (20th) Penalty Kill %: 84.68 (3rd)

Predators’ Upcoming Schedule

January 7 at Jets: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo) January 11 vs. Capitals: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo) January 14 vs. Golden Knights: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 16 vs. Blackhawks: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 18 vs. Wild: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 21 vs. Sharks: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 23 at Sharks: 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+

10:30 PM ET on ESPN+ January 25 at Ducks: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+

10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 29 vs. Canucks: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+

9:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 31 at Sabres: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ February 1 at Penguins: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ February 3 vs. Senators: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+

7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ February 7 at Blackhawks: 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+

8:30 PM ET on ESPN+ February 8 vs. Sabres: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ February 22 vs. Avalanche: 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+

6:00 PM ET on ESPN+ February 23 vs. Devils: 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+

6:00 PM ET on ESPN+ February 25 vs. Panthers: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ February 27 vs. Jets: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ March 1 at Islanders: 12:30 PM ET on ESPN+

12:30 PM ET on ESPN+ March 2 at Rangers: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at StubHub.

id: