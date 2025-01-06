Where to Watch Winnipeg Jets vs. Nashville Predators on TV or Streaming Live – January 7
Published 8:23 pm Monday, January 6, 2025
NHL action on Tuesday features a meeting in Winnipeg, Manitoba between the Winnipeg Jets (27-12-2) and Nashville Predators (13-20-7) at Canada Life Centre, starting at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The Jets are second in the Western Conference (56 points), and the Predators are 14th in the Western Conference (33 points).
Jets vs. Predators Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 7, 2025
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Location: Winnipeg, Manitoba
- Arena: Canada Life Centre
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Jets’ Top Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|F Kyle Connor
|41
|22
|30
|52
|42
|15
|F Mark Scheifele
|41
|23
|23
|46
|54
|14
|D Joshua Morrissey
|41
|4
|33
|37
|38
|16
|F Gabriel Vilardi
|41
|18
|18
|36
|22
|16
|F Nikolaj Ehlers
|32
|12
|21
|33
|27
|7
Jets Stat Rankings
- Goals: 3.59 (3rd)
- Goals Allowed: 2.54 (3rd)
- Shots: 28.2 (18th)
- Shots Allowed: 29.2 (22nd)
- Power Play %: 31.45 (1st)
- Penalty Kill %: 77.57 (22nd)
Jets’ Upcoming Schedule
- January 7 vs. Predators: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
- January 10 vs. Kings: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
- January 11 vs. Avalanche: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
- January 14 vs. Canucks: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 16 vs. Kraken: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 18 vs. Flames: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 20 at Utah Hockey Club: 9:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 22 at Avalanche: 9:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 24 vs. Utah Hockey Club: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 26 vs. Flames: 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 28 at Canadiens: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 30 at Bruins: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 1 at Capitals: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 4 vs. Hurricanes: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 7 vs. Islanders: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 22 at Blues: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 24 vs. Sharks: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 26 at Senators: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 27 at Predators: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 1 vs. Flyers: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
Predators’ Top Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|F Filip Forsberg
|40
|9
|24
|33
|59
|25
|F Jonathan Marchessault
|40
|14
|15
|29
|54
|5
|D Roman Josi
|36
|7
|18
|25
|56
|20
|F Ryan O’Reilly
|37
|12
|13
|25
|28
|15
|F Steven Stamkos
|40
|12
|13
|25
|22
|10
Predators Stat Rankings
- Goals: 2.45 (32nd)
- Goals Allowed: 3.08 (17th)
- Shots: 29.1 (12th)
- Shots Allowed: 29.6 (27th)
- Power Play %: 19.82 (20th)
- Penalty Kill %: 84.68 (3rd)
Predators’ Upcoming Schedule
- January 7 at Jets: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
- January 11 vs. Capitals: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
- January 14 vs. Golden Knights: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 16 vs. Blackhawks: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 18 vs. Wild: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 21 vs. Sharks: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 23 at Sharks: 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 25 at Ducks: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 29 vs. Canucks: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 31 at Sabres: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 1 at Penguins: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 3 vs. Senators: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 7 at Blackhawks: 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 8 vs. Sabres: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 22 vs. Avalanche: 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 23 vs. Devils: 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 25 vs. Panthers: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 27 vs. Jets: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 1 at Islanders: 12:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 2 at Rangers: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
