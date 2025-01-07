Buy Tickets for Winnipeg Jets vs. Nashville Predators on January 7
Published 5:39 am Tuesday, January 7, 2025
The Winnipeg Jets’ Joshua Morrissey and the Nashville Predators’ Ryan O’Reilly are two of the best players to watch when these squads meet on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, at Canada Life Centre.
Jets vs. Predators Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 7
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Jets (-148)
- Total: 5.5
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)!
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Players to Watch
|Jets Leaders
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Kyle Connor
|41
|22
|30
|52
|Mark Scheifele
|41
|23
|23
|46
|Joshua Morrissey
|41
|4
|33
|37
|Gabriel Vilardi
|41
|18
|18
|36
|Nikolaj Ehlers
|32
|12
|21
|33
|Predators Leaders
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Filip Forsberg
|40
|9
|24
|33
|Jonathan Marchessault
|40
|14
|15
|29
|Roman Josi
|36
|7
|18
|25
|Ryan O’Reilly
|37
|12
|13
|25
|Steven Stamkos
|40
|12
|13
|25
Jets vs. Predators Stat Comparison
- The Jets offense’s 147 total goals (3.6 per game) are ranked second in the league this year.
- Winnipeg is ranked third in league action for the fewest goals against this season, having conceded 104 in total (2.5 per game).
- The Jets have a league-best 31.45% power-play conversion rate this season.
- The Predators’ 98 total goals (2.4 per game) rank 32nd in the NHL.
- Nashville has allowed 3.1 goals per game, and 123 total, which ranks 16th among all NHL teams.
- The Predators have the league’s 20th-ranked power-play conversion rate of 19.82%.
