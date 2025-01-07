College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, January 7 Published 3:44 am Tuesday, January 7, 2025

The Tuesday college basketball schedule in the SEC has plenty of quality competition in store. Among those games is the Tennessee Volunteers taking on the Florida Gators, and we have predictions against the spread available for you in this article.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

SEC Picks ATS Today

Email newsletter signup

Place your bets on any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Pick: Kentucky -2.5 vs. Georgia

Matchup: Kentucky Wildcats at Georgia Bulldogs

Kentucky Wildcats at Georgia Bulldogs Projected Favorite & Spread: Kentucky by 2.5 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Kentucky by 2.5 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Kentucky -2.5

Kentucky -2.5 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: January 7

January 7 TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

Pick: Tennessee +2.5 vs. Florida

Matchup: Tennessee Volunteers at Florida Gators

Tennessee Volunteers at Florida Gators Projected Favorite & Spread: Tennessee by 2.4 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Tennessee by 2.4 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Florida -2.5

Florida -2.5 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: January 7

January 7 TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

Pick: Vanderbilt +1.5 vs. Mississippi State

Matchup: Mississippi State Bulldogs at Vanderbilt Commodores

Mississippi State Bulldogs at Vanderbilt Commodores Projected Favorite & Spread: Mississippi State by 0.4 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Mississippi State by 0.4 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Mississippi State -1.5

Mississippi State -1.5 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Date: January 7

January 7 TV Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

Pick: LSU +6.5 vs. Missouri

Matchup: LSU Tigers at Missouri Tigers

LSU Tigers at Missouri Tigers Projected Favorite & Spread: Missouri by 3.9 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Missouri by 3.9 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Missouri -6.5

Missouri -6.5 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Date: January 7

January 7 TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

Pick: Texas +10.5 vs. Auburn

Matchup: Auburn Tigers at Texas Longhorns

Auburn Tigers at Texas Longhorns Projected Favorite & Spread: Auburn by 10.2 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Auburn by 10.2 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Auburn -10.5

Auburn -10.5 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Date: January 7

January 7 TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: