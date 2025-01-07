Hawks vs. Jazz Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – January 7 Published 6:16 am Tuesday, January 7, 2025

The Utah Jazz (9-25) are 6.5-point underdogs as they attempt to stop a seven-game home losing streak when they square off against the Atlanta Hawks (18-18) on Tuesday, January 7, 2025 at Delta Center. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET on KJZZ and FDSSE.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Hawks vs. Jazz Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, January 7, 2025

Tuesday, January 7, 2025 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: KJZZ and FDSSE

KJZZ and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Delta Center

Email newsletter signup

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.

Hawks vs. Jazz Score Prediction

Prediction: –

Jazz 118 – Hawks 117

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Spread & Total Prediction for Hawks vs. Jazz

Pick ATS: Jazz (+ 6.5)

Jazz (+ 6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Jazz (-0.0)

Jazz (-0.0) Pick OU: Under (236.5)



Computer Predicted Total: 233.2

The Hawks (15-21-0 ATS) have covered the spread 41.7% of the time, 8.3% less often than the Jazz (17-17-0) this year.

Atlanta (2-2) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 6.5 points or more this season (50%) than Utah (11-13) does as a 6.5+-point underdog (45.8%).

When it comes to eclipsing the over/under in 2024-25, Utah and its opponents don’t do it as often (55.9% of the time) as Atlanta and its opponents (66.7%).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Hawks are 7-7, a better mark than the Jazz have recorded (9-25) as moneyline underdogs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Hawks with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Hawks Performance Insights

The Hawks rank seventh in the NBA with 117.1 points per game, but their defense has lagged behind, surrendering 119.7 points per game (third-worst in league).

So far this season, Atlanta is pulling down 45.5 rebounds per game (sixth-ranked in NBA) and ceding 44.6 rebounds per contest (22nd-ranked).

With 29.7 assists per game, the Hawks rank third-best in the league in the category.

Atlanta is committing 15.5 turnovers per game this year (24th-ranked in NBA), and it has forced 16.1 turnovers per game (fourth-best).

The Hawks are sinking 12.9 threes per game (18th-ranked in NBA) this year, while putting up a 35% three-point percentage (20th-ranked).

Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Jazz Performance Insights

Offensively the Jazz are the 19th-ranked team in the league (111.3 points per game). On defense they are fifth-worst (118.4 points allowed per game).

In 2024-25, Utah is eighth in the league in rebounds (45.2 per game) and third-best in rebounds conceded (41.6).

The Jazz are 22nd in the NBA in assists (24.8 per game) in 2024-25.

Utah is the worst squad in the NBA in turnovers per game (17.6) and worst in turnovers forced (11.4).

The Jazz are 12th in the league in 3-pointers made (13.9 per game) and 15th in 3-point percentage (36.6%).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: