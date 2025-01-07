Hawks vs. Jazz Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – January 7

Published 6:16 am Tuesday, January 7, 2025

By Data Skrive

The Utah Jazz (9-25) are 6.5-point underdogs as they attempt to stop a seven-game home losing streak when they square off against the Atlanta Hawks (18-18) on Tuesday, January 7, 2025 at Delta Center. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET on KJZZ and FDSSE.

Hawks vs. Jazz Game Info & Odds

  • Date: Tuesday, January 7, 2025
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: KJZZ and FDSSE
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Location: Salt Lake City, Utah
  • Venue: Delta Center

Hawks vs. Jazz Score Prediction

  • Prediction:
    Jazz 118 – Hawks 117

Spread & Total Prediction for Hawks vs. Jazz

  • Pick ATS: Jazz (+ 6.5)
  • Computer Predicted Spread: Jazz (-0.0)
  • Pick OU:

    Under (236.5)

  • Computer Predicted Total: 233.2
  • The Hawks (15-21-0 ATS) have covered the spread 41.7% of the time, 8.3% less often than the Jazz (17-17-0) this year.
  • Atlanta (2-2) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 6.5 points or more this season (50%) than Utah (11-13) does as a 6.5+-point underdog (45.8%).
  • When it comes to eclipsing the over/under in 2024-25, Utah and its opponents don’t do it as often (55.9% of the time) as Atlanta and its opponents (66.7%).
  • As a moneyline favorite this season, the Hawks are 7-7, a better mark than the Jazz have recorded (9-25) as moneyline underdogs.

Hawks Performance Insights

  • The Hawks rank seventh in the NBA with 117.1 points per game, but their defense has lagged behind, surrendering 119.7 points per game (third-worst in league).
  • So far this season, Atlanta is pulling down 45.5 rebounds per game (sixth-ranked in NBA) and ceding 44.6 rebounds per contest (22nd-ranked).
  • With 29.7 assists per game, the Hawks rank third-best in the league in the category.
  • Atlanta is committing 15.5 turnovers per game this year (24th-ranked in NBA), and it has forced 16.1 turnovers per game (fourth-best).
  • The Hawks are sinking 12.9 threes per game (18th-ranked in NBA) this year, while putting up a 35% three-point percentage (20th-ranked).

Jazz Performance Insights

  • Offensively the Jazz are the 19th-ranked team in the league (111.3 points per game). On defense they are fifth-worst (118.4 points allowed per game).
  • In 2024-25, Utah is eighth in the league in rebounds (45.2 per game) and third-best in rebounds conceded (41.6).
  • The Jazz are 22nd in the NBA in assists (24.8 per game) in 2024-25.
  • Utah is the worst squad in the NBA in turnovers per game (17.6) and worst in turnovers forced (11.4).
  • The Jazz are 12th in the league in 3-pointers made (13.9 per game) and 15th in 3-point percentage (36.6%).

