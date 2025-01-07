How to Watch Florida vs. Tennessee on TV or Live Stream – January 7
Published 7:11 am Tuesday, January 7, 2025
The No. 8 Florida Gators (13-1, 0-1 SEC) welcome in the No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers (14-0, 1-0 SEC) after victories in nine home games in a row. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 7, 2025.
Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.
Florida vs. Tennessee Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 7, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida
- TV: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Email newsletter signup
Looking for men’s college basketball tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live.
Florida Stats Insights
- This season, the Gators have a 47.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 12.9% higher than the 34.9% of shots the Volunteers’ opponents have hit.
- Florida is 13-1 when it shoots better than 34.9% from the field.
- The Gators are the top rebounding team in the country, the Volunteers sit at 31st.
- The Gators record 32.4 more points per game (88.3) than the Volunteers give up (55.9).
- When Florida puts up more than 55.9 points, it is 13-1.
Stream Florida vs. Tennessee live on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply).
Tennessee Stats Insights
- The Volunteers have shot at a 48.1% rate from the field this season, 9.7 percentage points greater than the 38.4% shooting opponents of the Gators have averaged.
- This season, Tennessee has a 12-0 record in games the team collectively shoots over 38.4% from the field.
- The Gators are the rebounding team in the country, the Volunteers rank 62nd.
- The Volunteers score an average of 79.8 points per game, 13.3 more points than the 66.5 the Gators allow.
- Tennessee has a 14-0 record when giving up fewer than 88.3 points.
Florida Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)
- Florida put up 88.3 points per game last year in home games, which was 8.7 more points than it averaged on the road (79.6).
- In 2023-24, the Gators gave up 72.5 points per game at home. Away from home, they allowed 83.6.
- In terms of total threes made, Florida performed worse at home last season, averaging 7.6 treys per game, compared to 8.2 on the road. Meanwhile, it posted a 35.4% three-point percentage at home and a 34.7% mark when playing on the road.
Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)
- At home, Tennessee scored 82.6 points per game last season, 2.0 more than it averaged away (80.6).
- At home, the Volunteers conceded 62.8 points per game, 12.5 fewer points than they allowed away (75.3).
- Tennessee sunk more 3-pointers at home (9.3 per game) than away (8.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.6%) than on the road (32.4%).
Rep your favorite players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.
Florida Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2024
|North Florida
|W 99-45
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center
|12/29/2024
|Stetson
|W 85-45
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center
|1/4/2025
|@ Kentucky
|L 106-100
|Rupp Arena
|1/7/2025
|Tennessee
|Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center
|1/11/2025
|@ Arkansas
|Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
|Bud Walton Arena
|1/14/2025
|Missouri
|–
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center
Tennessee Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/23/2024
|Middle Tennessee
|W 82-64
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/31/2024
|Norfolk State
|W 67-52
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|1/4/2025
|Arkansas
|W 76-52
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|1/7/2025
|@ Florida
|Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center
|1/11/2025
|@ Texas
|–
|Moody Center
|1/15/2025
|Georgia
|–
|Thompson-Boling Arena
Catch men’s college basketball action all season long on Fubo.