How to Watch Florida vs. Tennessee on TV or Live Stream – January 7 Published 7:11 am Tuesday, January 7, 2025

The No. 8 Florida Gators (13-1, 0-1 SEC) welcome in the No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers (14-0, 1-0 SEC) after victories in nine home games in a row. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 7, 2025.

Florida vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 7, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 7, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida

Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida TV: ESPN2

Florida Stats Insights

This season, the Gators have a 47.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 12.9% higher than the 34.9% of shots the Volunteers’ opponents have hit.

Florida is 13-1 when it shoots better than 34.9% from the field.

The Gators are the top rebounding team in the country, the Volunteers sit at 31st.

The Gators record 32.4 more points per game (88.3) than the Volunteers give up (55.9).

When Florida puts up more than 55.9 points, it is 13-1.

Tennessee Stats Insights

The Volunteers have shot at a 48.1% rate from the field this season, 9.7 percentage points greater than the 38.4% shooting opponents of the Gators have averaged.

This season, Tennessee has a 12-0 record in games the team collectively shoots over 38.4% from the field.

The Gators are the rebounding team in the country, the Volunteers rank 62nd.

The Volunteers score an average of 79.8 points per game, 13.3 more points than the 66.5 the Gators allow.

Tennessee has a 14-0 record when giving up fewer than 88.3 points.

Florida Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)

Florida put up 88.3 points per game last year in home games, which was 8.7 more points than it averaged on the road (79.6).

In 2023-24, the Gators gave up 72.5 points per game at home. Away from home, they allowed 83.6.

In terms of total threes made, Florida performed worse at home last season, averaging 7.6 treys per game, compared to 8.2 on the road. Meanwhile, it posted a 35.4% three-point percentage at home and a 34.7% mark when playing on the road.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)

At home, Tennessee scored 82.6 points per game last season, 2.0 more than it averaged away (80.6).

At home, the Volunteers conceded 62.8 points per game, 12.5 fewer points than they allowed away (75.3).

Tennessee sunk more 3-pointers at home (9.3 per game) than away (8.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.6%) than on the road (32.4%).

Florida Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/21/2024 North Florida W 99-45 Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center 12/29/2024 Stetson W 85-45 Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center 1/4/2025 @ Kentucky L 106-100 Rupp Arena 1/7/2025 Tennessee Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center 1/11/2025 @ Arkansas Bud Walton Arena 1/14/2025 Missouri – Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/23/2024 Middle Tennessee W 82-64 Thompson-Boling Arena 12/31/2024 Norfolk State W 67-52 Thompson-Boling Arena 1/4/2025 Arkansas W 76-52 Thompson-Boling Arena 1/7/2025 @ Florida Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center 1/11/2025 @ Texas – Moody Center 1/15/2025 Georgia – Thompson-Boling Arena

