How to Watch Florida vs. Tennessee on TV or Live Stream – January 7

Published 7:11 am Tuesday, January 7, 2025

By Data Skrive

How to Watch Florida vs. Tennessee on TV or Live Stream - January 7

The No. 8 Florida Gators (13-1, 0-1 SEC) welcome in the No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers (14-0, 1-0 SEC) after victories in nine home games in a row. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 7, 2025.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Florida vs. Tennessee Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, January 7, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida
  • TV: ESPN2
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Email newsletter signup

Looking for men’s college basketball tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live.

Florida Stats Insights

  • This season, the Gators have a 47.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 12.9% higher than the 34.9% of shots the Volunteers’ opponents have hit.
  • Florida is 13-1 when it shoots better than 34.9% from the field.
  • The Gators are the top rebounding team in the country, the Volunteers sit at 31st.
  • The Gators record 32.4 more points per game (88.3) than the Volunteers give up (55.9).
  • When Florida puts up more than 55.9 points, it is 13-1.

Stream Florida vs. Tennessee live on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply).

Tennessee Stats Insights

  • The Volunteers have shot at a 48.1% rate from the field this season, 9.7 percentage points greater than the 38.4% shooting opponents of the Gators have averaged.
  • This season, Tennessee has a 12-0 record in games the team collectively shoots over 38.4% from the field.
  • The Gators are the rebounding team in the country, the Volunteers rank 62nd.
  • The Volunteers score an average of 79.8 points per game, 13.3 more points than the 66.5 the Gators allow.
  • Tennessee has a 14-0 record when giving up fewer than 88.3 points.

Florida Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)

  • Florida put up 88.3 points per game last year in home games, which was 8.7 more points than it averaged on the road (79.6).
  • In 2023-24, the Gators gave up 72.5 points per game at home. Away from home, they allowed 83.6.
  • In terms of total threes made, Florida performed worse at home last season, averaging 7.6 treys per game, compared to 8.2 on the road. Meanwhile, it posted a 35.4% three-point percentage at home and a 34.7% mark when playing on the road.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)

  • At home, Tennessee scored 82.6 points per game last season, 2.0 more than it averaged away (80.6).
  • At home, the Volunteers conceded 62.8 points per game, 12.5 fewer points than they allowed away (75.3).
  • Tennessee sunk more 3-pointers at home (9.3 per game) than away (8.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.6%) than on the road (32.4%).

Rep your favorite players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.

Florida Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/21/2024 North Florida W 99-45 Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center
12/29/2024 Stetson W 85-45 Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center
1/4/2025 @ Kentucky L 106-100 Rupp Arena
1/7/2025 Tennessee Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center
1/11/2025 @ Arkansas Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Bud Walton Arena
1/14/2025 Missouri Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/23/2024 Middle Tennessee W 82-64 Thompson-Boling Arena
12/31/2024 Norfolk State W 67-52 Thompson-Boling Arena
1/4/2025 Arkansas W 76-52 Thompson-Boling Arena
1/7/2025 @ Florida Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center
1/11/2025 @ Texas Moody Center
1/15/2025 Georgia Thompson-Boling Arena

Catch men’s college basketball action all season long on Fubo.

id:

More How to Watch

Knicks vs. Hawks Tickets Available – Monday, Jan. 20

Knicks vs. Hawks Tickets Available – Monday, Jan. 20

How to Watch the Hawks vs. Jazz Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 7

How to Watch the Hawks vs. Jazz Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 7

How to Watch the NBA Today, January 7

How to Watch the NBA Today, January 7

How to Watch Top 25 Women's College Basketball Games - Tuesday, January 7

How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Tuesday, January 7

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • newsletter signup